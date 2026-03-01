Strong Turnout, Unfortunate Outcome

The Waterloo Black Hawks hosted their third largest crowd of the season at Young Arena Saturday, but the Dubuque Fighting Saints overcame the atmosphere in a 5-2 contest.

Only crowds of 3,158 on Thanksgiving and 3,144 on January 31st were larger than the 2,913 on hand for Saturday's matchup. The strong turnout came despite the Hawks coming up short for the 16th consecutive game, matching the organization's longest winless streak.

The visitors notched the only goal of the first period 4:36 into the game. Masun Fleece received a cross-ice pass from Michael Barron, then stickhandled to the edge of the crease before slipping the puck inside the post at the left of Dane Callaway.

Kris Richards produced the second goal of the night at 2:50 of the second period. The defenseman jumped into a rush, and with a half slapshot, drove a pinpoint chance in off the pipe.

Waterloo answered with a goal of their own from a defenseman at 7:03. Caleb Deanovich moved from the right boards, across the high slot, and ended up at the left dot, from where he was able to beat Michael Chambre inside the opposite post.

However, Dubuque was back up by two when the period ended, thanks to Caden Dabrowski's score at 10:25. All three Fighting Saints forwards touched the puck in quick succession before Dabrowski found the net from the right circle.

The Hawks were unable to draw a goal back before intermission, even with 22 seconds of five-on-three power play time in the late stages of the period.

The 3-1 score held until Gavin Lock added to Dubuque's lead with 4:47 left to play. Positioned at the top of the crease, Lock flicked Kane Johnson's pass from the right wall up and under the crossbar.

Cullen Emery kept Waterloo in contention by producing a goal in transition with just over two minutes left. Locating a loose puck in the neutral zone, Emery sped across the line to sling a low shot between Chambre's pads.

However, Melvin Ekman put the Fighting Saints back ahead by three with an empty-netter at 18:50.

All of Saturday's scoring came at even strength; each team finished the night goalless on four power play tries.

The Hawks complete their strenuous weekend in Des Moines against the Buccaneers on Sunday at 2:05 p.m. It's the first of four consecutive road games before the team returns to Young Arena on Friday, March 13th, also against Des Moines.

Dubuque 1 2 2 - 5

Waterloo 0 1 1 - 2

1st Period-1, Dubuque, Fleece 22 (Barron, Sunde), 4:36. Penalties-Carlson Wat (tripping), 5:08; Fleece Dbq (roughing), 7:03; Timm Wat (roughing), 7:03; Rieber Wat (unsportsmanlike cnd.), 8:25; Johnson Dbq (slashing), 11:48; Laliberte Wat (boarding), 19:54.

2nd Period-2, Dubuque, Richards 9 (Johnson, Josefsson-Westling), 2:50. 3, Waterloo, Deanovich 2 (Waterfield, Sokol), 7:03. 4, Dubuque, Dabrowski 12 (Ekman, Orpana), 10:25. Penalties-Callaway Wat (delay of game), 14:36; Orpana Dbq (interference), 15:36; Josefsson-Westling Dbq (holding), 17:14.

3rd Period-5, Dubuque, Lock 19 (Johnson, Barron), 15:13. 6, Waterloo, Emery 8 (Vikla, Mason), 17:48. 7, Dubuque, Ekman 18 (Dabrowski), 18:50 (EN). Penalties-Krizizke Dbq (holding), 3:11.

Shots on Goal-Dubuque 11-10-7-28. Waterloo 7-8-8-23.

Power Play Opportunities-Dubuque 0 / 4; Waterloo 0 / 4.

Goalies-Dubuque, Chambre 4-11-1-0 (23 shots-21 saves). Waterloo, Callaway 3-6-1-1 (27 shots-23 saves).

A-2,913







