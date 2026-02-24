Waterloo Black Hawks Weekly Preview

February 24, 2026

A Double with Dubuque, then Des Moines

This weekend opens with a home-and-home set against the Dubuque Fighting Saints. Waterloo visits their Highway 20 rivals on Friday at 7:05 p.m., then the Fighting Saints come to Young Arena the next night at 6:35 p.m. Waterloo and Dubuque have not met since the USHL Fall Classic. On September 18th, the Saints prevailed 5-2 behind two goals by Melvin Ekmin. Four of the Hawks' final 16 games will be against Dubuque. Then Sunday, Waterloo finishes this three-game weekend against the Des Moines Buccaneers at 2:05 p.m. The Hawks have a 3-3-0 mark against the Bucs, with all six meetings settled in regulation.

Former Fighting Saints

Three Black Hawks return to a very familiar rink on Friday. Hayden Russell, James Russell, and Owen Crudale each played for the Fighting Saints earlier this season. The Russell twins came to Waterloo in January but have still made more USHL appearances as Saints than for the Hawks. Crudale just joined the Black Hawks last week, following a trade involving fellow goaltender Michael Chambre. During his first appearance for Waterloo this season, Crudale stopped 35 of 37 Omaha Lancers shots Sunday on the road.

Overtime Unlikely?

The trends this season suggest that a Black Hawks-Fighting Saints game might be the least likely USHL contest to go to overtime. Waterloo and Dubuque are currently tied with a league-low five overtime games apiece. The Hawks are 1-4 when playing beyond regulation; the Fighting Saints are 2-3. However, there are some notable countertrends. Last weekend, both teams ended a game in overtime: Waterloo lost to the Youngstown Phantoms 6-5 Saturday, and the same night, Dubuque fell to the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders 5-4. Additionally, during the 2024/25 season, four of the eight games between the Hawks and Saints included overtime.

Mason Building a Solid Season

Ty Mason scored his 20th and 21st goals of 2025/26 last Saturday night versus the Youngstown Phantoms. That makes him one of 22 players in the USHL who has reached the 20-goal milestone this winter. The Black Hawks have now had at least one 20-goal scorer in every season since 2010/11. That year, Tyler Zepeda and Gunnar Hughes tied for the team lead with 15 goals apiece. Mason is on track to appear in his 100th USHL regular season game this Friday.

Recent Games

The Youngstown Phantoms overtook the Black Hawks in the third period last Friday and Saturday. Friday's matchup ended 3-1, while Saturday finished 6-5 in overtime. Sunday, Waterloo fell to the Omaha Lancers 3-0. Cullen Emery, Ty Mason, and Dylan Nolan each scored twice across those three games.

