Lumberjacks Acquire Sorenson, Draft Picks from Herd

Published on February 24, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

MUSKEGON, MI - The USHL Trade deadline has come and gone, and with it, the Muskegon Lumberjacks made a trade with the Sioux Falls Stampede that fills needs for both teams. The Jacks add a young defenseman and a pair of draft picks, while the Stampede bolster their offense as one of the two teams already clinched for the 2026 Clark Cup Playoffs.

Muskegon Receives:

Dane Sorensen, D, 2007

2026 Phase II 1st

2027 Phase II 3rd

Sioux Falls Receives:

Jake Stuart, F, 2007

Future Considerations

In Sorensen, the Lumberjacks get a medium-sized, power-skating defenseman who can impact the game in multiple ways. As an affiliate, Sorensen joined the Stampede late in the 2024-25 season and played in 3 playoff games. This season, he played 41 games before joining the Brooks Bandits of the BCHL.

Sorenson's father, Kelly, played NCAA Division I Hockey in Michigan at Ferris State, where he appeared in 143 games over 4 years. He was a Bulldog from 1988 to 1992. Dane is committed to play College Hockey in the Hockey East at UMass Amherst following the conclusion of his junior hockey career.

The draft picks in return are early round selections in the Phase II Draft, including a first-round pick this summer. The saying goes, "You build your future in Phase I, and your team in Phase II". For a team like the Lumberjacks, who are constantly battling for a Clark Cup Championship, adding two early picks in the Phase II Draft means adding two potential high-impact players in future years.

The Lumberjacks' first-round pick of the 2025 Phase II Draft was Viktor Norringer (Kungsbacka, SWE), who has been lighting up the scoresheet as of late and leading the charge for the Lumberjacks on the offensive end alongside Melvin Novotny (Stockholm, SWE).

Heading to Sioux Falls is Jake Stuart, a 2007 birth year forward in his 3rd season of USHL play. After a couple of years in Plymouth with the USNTDP, Stuart joined the Lumberjacks as a Phase II selection in the 7th round. In 47 games with the Jacks this season, Stuart recorded 14 points on 6 goals and 8 assists. We wish Jake the best of luck in Sioux Falls and in the future as he continues his hockey career in the NCAA and beyond.







