RoughRiders Keep on Scoring

Published on March 7, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders churned out nine goals on 37 shots Saturday, skating to a 9-1 win against the Waterloo Black Hawks at ImOn Ice Arena.

Cedar Rapids' high-scoring performance was a continuation of the RoughRiders' Friday offensive exploits. In that game against the Sioux City Musketeers, Cedar Rapids scored six times in the opening period. However, the RoughRiders lost that game 8-7 in a shootout.

During Saturday's contest, Cedar Rapids had all the offense they needed in the first four minutes, thanks to goals from Ruben Westerling and Nathan Chorlton. David Bosco added another near the midpoint of the period.

The RoughRiders scored four times in the second, including a pair of power play goals. Connor Davis - the only player to score multiple times during the game - found the net in both the early and later stages of the frame.

Ty Mason produced the only Black Hawks tally of the night during a power play at 9:01. It was his team-leading 24th goal of the season.

Sullivan Miller and Justin Graf added goals in the third period.

Six Cedar Rapids players finished the night with multiple points, led by Henry Lechner with four assists.

The Black Hawks conclude their four-game road swing on Sunday against the Chicago Steel at 3:05 p.m.

Waterloo 0 1 0 - 1

Cedar Rapids 3 4 2 - 9

1st Period-1, Cedar Rapids, Westerling 9 (Romeo), 0:28. 2, Cedar Rapids, Chorlton 6 (Minor), 3:24. 3, Cedar Rapids, Bosco 15 (Chorlton), 10:02. Penalties-No Penalties

2nd Period-4, Cedar Rapids, Romeo 25 (Scuderi), 3:44. 5, Cedar Rapids, Davis 19 (Huff, Lechner), 4:52 (PP). 6, Waterloo, Mason 24 (Vikla, Viviano), 9:01 (PP). 7, Cedar Rapids, Fenton 1 (Lechner, Davis), 9:39. 8, Cedar Rapids, Davis 20 (Lechner, Huff), 13:19 (PP). Penalties-Schneider Wat (interference), 4:37; Schneider Wat (cross checking), 7:27; Frick Cr (roughing), 7:27; Corneillie Cr (tripping), 8:43; Davis Wat (high sticking dbl minor), 12:55.

3rd Period-9, Cedar Rapids, Miller 13 (Graf), 10:08. 10, Cedar Rapids, Graf 22 (Lechner), 13:18. Penalties-Nolan Wat (roughing), 13:48; Carlson Wat (high sticking), 18:22; Bosco Cr (slashing), 19:15.

Shots on Goal-Waterloo 8-7-7-22. Cedar Rapids 18-9-10-37.

Power Play Opportunities-Waterloo 1 / 2; Cedar Rapids 2 / 5.

Goalies-Waterloo, Crudale 8-7-2-0 (16 shots-12 saves); Callaway 4-7-1-1 (21 shots-16 saves). Cedar Rapids, Skidmore 8-5-1-3 (22 shots-21 saves).

A-3,311







