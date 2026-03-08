Stampede Sweep Away Storm in Kearney

Published on March 7, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux Falls Stampede News Release







Kearney, NE - The Sioux Falls Stampede earned their ninth consecutive road win with a 5-2 victory over the Tri-City Storm. Forward Thomas Holtby got the team started in the first period, while Brock Schultz recorded the game-winning goal for the second night in a row. Linards Feldbergs once again proved to be a valuable asset to the Herd with a 25-save performance.

After a solid start last night, the Stampede quickly found themselves down just 28 seconds in. The Storm's Carson Pilgrim was left alone on Feldbergs's stick side, and there was little Feldbergs could do.

At 6:59, the Stampede responded with a snipe from Thomas Holtby. The 6'2" forward earned his fourth goal of the season with a one-timer from the left faceoff dot.

After being outshot 9-7, the Stampede entered the first intermission tied with the Storm.

Sioux Falls also started the second period on the wrong foot with a penalty for too many men. The penalty kill unit was able to kill it off, but at 10:58 the Storm retook the lead. Another breakdown in the Sioux Falls defense allowed Ashton Dahms to score.

The Stampede drew their first power play of the night at 11:32 of the second period but were unable to take advantage. In fact, the team gave up another shorthanded breakaway opportunity, but goaltender Linards Feldbergs made a huge pad save to keep the Stampede deficit at just one goal.

Just 20 seconds after the penalty expired, Noah Mannausau scored his fourth goal of the season to tie the game. The goal came on a one-timer from the high slot that left Mannausau on his knees. Christian Chouha and Matthew Grimes earned assists on the play.

Before the end of the period, the Herd had to kill off a Markus Jakobsen penalty to keep the game tied heading into the second intermission.

The Stampede broke through in the third period to secure their eighth weekend sweep of the season. Just 44 seconds in, Jack Brauti was called for hooking, but the Herd's penalty kill was cut short by a Tri-City interference penalty. At 3:39, Brock Schultz scored a power-play goal to give the Stampede the lead. His shot from the right faceoff dot was deflected in by a Tri-City defenseman. Jake Prunty and Logan Renkowski earned assists on the play.

Less than two minutes later, Logan Renkowski netted his 36th goal of the season after winning a puck battle deep in the offensive zone and getting a quick shot off.

Thirty seconds later, the Stampede earned another power-play opportunity but could not capitalize. After killing a Matthew Grimes penalty, Brent Solomon scored an empty-net goal to seal the Stampede's 5-2 win.

The Stampede outshot the Storm 33-27 in the victory.

Stampede goaltender Linards Feldbergs earned his 29th win of the season with a 25-save performance that included a key breakaway stop. His season save percentage now sits at .910, and his goals-against average is 2.54.

The Sioux Falls Stampede continue their month-long road stretch with a game in Sioux City on Friday night and another matchup at the Ice Box on Saturday. They return to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on March 21 for Non-Profit Night presented by Bluestone FCU, followed by the best birthday party of the year on Saturday.







