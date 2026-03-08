Chicago Impresses in 5-1 Win over Dubuque

Published on March 7, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Chicago Steel News Release







DUBUQUE, IA - The Chicago Steel (24-20-6-2, 56 pts.) scored three goals in the second period and two more in the final frame in one of their best overall performances of the season to cruise to a 5-1 win over the Dubuque Fighting Saints (33-16-3-0, 69 pts.) at ImOn Arena Saturday night.

It marked the first time the Steel won at Dubuque since March 26, 2022. Dubuque had won nine consecutive home games against Chicago before Saturday's loss.

Saturday was the second consecutive game and the third time in four games Chicago recorded five goals.

Jackson Crowder scored his 19th and 20th goals of the season. Luke Goukler recorded his 11th goal, and Timo Kazda potted his 15th and 16th goals, including an empty net goal. Veeti Louhivaara stopped 22 of 23 shots for his tenth win of the season and third in four games.

Early in the first, Alex Assadourian stripped Teddy Merrill in the Fighting Saints zone and moved down the left wing before dishing to Benson Grande, who fired on goal but was stopped by Dubuque netminder Michael Chambre.

The Steel nearly got on the board late in the period when Crowder backhanded a shot that was deflected by Dallas Vieau and narrowly kept out by the Fighting Saints.

Chicago had one more strong chance with just over one minute left when Timo Kazda weaved through the Dubuque defense and lobbed a backhand shot over the crossbar.

Shots favored the Steel 8-7 after the opening frame.

Just 53 seconds into the second period, James Scantlebury scooped the puck in neutral ice and carried down the left side before dropping a pass to Crowder, who ripped a shot past Chambre to put the Steel ahead 1-0.

Dubuque's top-ranked power play unit had the game's first power play opportunity just before the halfway mark and stayed in the attacking end for the majority of the advantage, but Chicago kept the Fighting Saints at bay.

Shortly after the successful kill, Chicago broke out with numbers, and Goukler rifled a shot from the left circle that buzzed past Chambre to make it 2-0 Steel.

Kazda nearly connected with Adyn Merrick immediately after Goukler's goal, but the pass failed to connect.

It took Chicago just 38 seconds after Goukler's tally to add another when Scantlebury labeled a pass through neutral ice to Kazda for an odd-man rush. With the backdoor option taken away, Kazda fired past the glove of Chambre to give Chicago a 3-0 lead.

The Steel maintained a 16-14 shots lead heading to the third frame.

Dubuque sent Vojtech Hambalek between the pipes to open the third period, ending Chambre's night.

Under two minutes into the third period, Crowder added his second goal on a broken play where Hambalek made the initial save, but Crowder whacked the rebound past the Dubuque goalie to give Chicago a 4-0 lead.

Louhivaara was just four minutes away from getting his second shutout of the season, but Joseph Covelluzzi ended the bid with a goal from outside the left faceoff circle for Dubuque's only tally of the night.

The Fighting Saints pulled Hambalek for an extra attacker with under four minutes to play, but Kazda deposited his second goal into the open cage to close out Chicago's shining performance.

Chicago will return home for Rusty's Birthday and a Mascot Hockey Game during intermission when they host Waterloo on Sunday, March 8 at 3:05 pm.

Tickets for all Steel home games are on sale now starting at just $10.

For more information, call 855-51-STEEL or visit ChicagoSteelHockeyTeam.com.

Chicago Steel Upcoming Schedule presented by Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush:

Sunday, March 8 vs. Waterloo Black Hawks (3:05 pm CT) | Rusty's Birthday with Intermission Mascot Hockey Game Friday, March 13 at Muskegon Lumberjacks (6:10 pm CT) Saturday, March 14 vs. Muskegon Lumberjacks (6:05 pm CT) | 11th Annual Teddy Bear Toss presented by Geneva Family Dental







United States Hockey League Stories from March 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.