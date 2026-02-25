Steel Host 8th Annual Wiener Dog Races this Saturday

Published on February 25, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

GENEVA, ILLINOIS - The Chicago Steel will release the hounds for one of their most anticipated nights of the season with the 8th Annual Wiener Dog Races presented by PetSuites on Saturday, Feb. 28 at 7:05 pm CT against the Madison Capitols. Fans can cap off the night of fun with a Post-Game Skate with the Steel.

Chicago will play at Madison on Friday, Feb. 27 at 7:05 pm CT before the canine competition Saturday at home.

During the game's first intermission Saturday, the ice will turn into a racetrack as over 15 spirited wiener dogs will dash towards center ice, creating a can't-miss chaotic burst. The four fastest pups will move on to a final showdown in the second intermission, where they'll sprint for the title of top dog. Prizes will be provided by PetSuites.

Last year's race featured the first-ever tie in the final heat as Mavis and Vienna crossed the line simultaneously. The two then raced head-to-head, and Mavis won the walk-off heat to earn her first title.

After the game on Saturday, fans can skate with the Steel with skate rental available for $5.

Last weekend, the Steel (21-19-6-2, 50 pts.) earned a tough road win in overtime against Cedar Rapids on Feb. 20 before a one-sided loss to Green Bay at home on Feb. 21. The RoughRiders scored a goal in the third period, but James Scantlebury scored his first overtime goal with 24 seconds left in the extra frame to give the Steel the extra point. Veeti Louhivaara put forth one of his best appearances with 38 saves on 40 shots, his second-most saves this season.

Chicago returned home the following night and fell into a deep hole in the first period as Green Bay scored four times in the game's first eight minutes en route to a 7-1 victory. Trevor Shorter scored Chicago's only goal of the game in the team's second loss by more than two goals since Dec. 10.

Shorter scored in consecutive games last weekend for his first set of consecutive games with a point. He has scored a point in three of the last five games (2G-1A) and has a +5 rating in the last ten outings.

Scantlebury's overtime goal on Feb. 20 was his third game-winning goal of the season and the second time in four games he scored a goal. He tallied an assist on Feb. 21 and has five points (2G-3A) in the last five games. He ranks third among USHL rookies in points (27) and goals (12).

Timo Kazda recorded the primary assist on Scantlebury's game-winning goal and has the fifth-most points (24) among league rookies.

Despite the lopsided loss to Green Bay, the Steel's defensive play has been stout recently. They have blanked opponents on the power play in six consecutive games, and they have limited opponents to three or fewer goals in ten of the last 15 outings.

The Madison Capitols (26-19-0-3, 55 pts.) hosted three games last weekend, two against Des Moines before a Sunday afternoon game against Green Bay. A Des Moines power play goal in the second period on Feb. 20 put the Capitols behind the eight-ball, but Madison scored twice in the third to secure a 2-1 win. A rough 1-0 loss for Madison followed despite outshooting the Buccaneers 33-14. Des Moines scored with under four minutes left to escape with the win.

Green Bay visited Madison on Feb. 22 where the teams exchanged goals in the middle period, but a Gamblers power play goal proved to be the winner as Madison dropped its second consecutive game in a 2-1 loss. The Capitols were again dominant on the shot counter in the loss, outshooting Green Bay 43-24.

The Capitols made a trade with Fargo at the USHL trade deadline on Feb. 23, acquiring forward Eero Butella and three draft picks in exchange for forward Gavin Uhlenkamp. Butella, a Chicago, IL native, brings over 150 games of USHL experience to Madison's lineup and has pointed in three of the last five games (2G-1A).

Defenseman Jet Kwajah scored a goal in two of three games last weekend and has goals in three of the last six games. He has pointed in seven of the last ten games and has nine points (3G-6A) in that span.

Goaltender Caleb Heil started two of the three games and won one of them. The Tampa Bay Lightning prospect had won six consecutive starts before his streak ended on Feb. 13 with a five-goal allowance on 21 shots. Heil did not allow more than two goals during his winning streak with a .935 save percentage, but has a .877 save percentage in his last four appearances, winning once.

Madison's defensive efforts on home ice have been impressive as they have not allowed more than three goals in a home game since Jan. 2. However, Madison has failed to score more than two goals in five consecutive home contests after a stretch that saw it score at least five goals in four straight home games. They have also been limited to two or fewer goals in seven consecutive games.

The Steel are 49-21-6-0 all-time against Madison, 24-11-3-0 on the road, and 25-10-3-0 at home. Madison swept the last home-and-home series with a 5-2 win at home on Jan. 23 and a 3-2 overtime win in Geneva on Jan. 24. The Steel are 3-2-1-0 against Madison this season and have won two of three road matchups against the Capitols. Brady Kudrick recorded a hat trick that included two shorthanded goals for all of Chicago's scoring in a 3-0 road win on Jan. 18. This weekend's games are the final matchups this season.

The next home matchup for the Steel after this weekend is Friday, March 6, vs. Waterloo for Chart Toppers Night presented by Hammer & Nails - Geneva, another stop on Chicago's Fox Valley Farewell Tour, where the first 500 fans will receive a special Steel LED Flame.

Tickets for all Steel home games are on sale now starting at just $10.

For more information, call 855-51-STEEL or visit ChicagoSteelHockeyTeam.com.

Chicago Steel Upcoming Schedule presented by Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush:

Friday, February 27 at Madison Capitols (7:05 pm CT)

Saturday, February 28 vs. Madison Capitols (7:05 pm CT) | 8th Annual Wiener Dog Races presented by PetSuites | Post-Game Skate with the Steel

Friday, March 6 vs. Waterloo Black Hawks (7:05 pm CT) | Chart Toppers Night presented by Hammer & Nails - Geneva | LED Flame Giveaway (first 500 fans)







