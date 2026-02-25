Weekend Preview - Action Packed Weekend at the Resch

We have a fun weekend planned at the Resch with a triple header on Friday night, Saturday night and Sunday afternoon!

Don't miss Pokemon Night, Wiener Dog Races and our Trading Card Show / Ace's Birthday / Star Wars Night!

Friday Feb. 27th

Pokémon Night vs Youngstown Phantoms

Doors @ 6:00 pm; Puck Drop @ 7:05pm

Charizard Drink

Fireball

Bacardi

Ginger Ale

Grenadine

Pokemon shirts available for purchase @ Ace's Den

Gambino and Gambikat cards available for purchase @ Ace's Den

Gambino

Gambikat

Get your tickets here

Saturday Feb. 28th

Wiener Dog Races vs Youngstown Phantoms

Doors @ 5:00 pm; Puck Drop @ 6:05pm

Wiener dog race takes place during first intermission!

Wiener dog race t-shirts available at Ace's Den only on 2/28

Bud Night

Discounted bud products!

Pet Food Supply Drive

Foot long hot dogs available

Tickets are going FAST, get them now

Sunday Mar. 1

Ace's Birthday / Trading Card Show / Star Wars vs Madison Capitols

Doors @ 1:30 pm; Puck Drop @ 3:05pm

Trading Card Show

Show time 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

Free admission from 9:00 am - 1:00 pm

Game ticket required after 1:00 pm

Player card giveaway to the first 1,000 fans

Gamblers light sabers available for purchase @ Ace's Den

$12 youth tickets

Characters from Bluey and Paw Patrol!

Get your tickets now!







