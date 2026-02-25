Weekend Preview - Action Packed Weekend at the Resch
Published on February 25, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Green Bay Gamblers News Release
We have a fun weekend planned at the Resch with a triple header on Friday night, Saturday night and Sunday afternoon!
Don't miss Pokemon Night, Wiener Dog Races and our Trading Card Show / Ace's Birthday / Star Wars Night!
Friday Feb. 27th
Pokémon Night vs Youngstown Phantoms
Doors @ 6:00 pm; Puck Drop @ 7:05pm
Charizard Drink
Fireball
Bacardi
Ginger Ale
Grenadine
Pokemon shirts available for purchase @ Ace's Den
Gambino and Gambikat cards available for purchase @ Ace's Den
Gambino
Gambikat
Get your tickets here
Saturday Feb. 28th
Wiener Dog Races vs Youngstown Phantoms
Doors @ 5:00 pm; Puck Drop @ 6:05pm
Wiener dog race takes place during first intermission!
Wiener dog race t-shirts available at Ace's Den only on 2/28
Bud Night
Discounted bud products!
Pet Food Supply Drive
Foot long hot dogs available
Tickets are going FAST, get them now
Sunday Mar. 1
Ace's Birthday / Trading Card Show / Star Wars vs Madison Capitols
Doors @ 1:30 pm; Puck Drop @ 3:05pm
Trading Card Show
Show time 9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Free admission from 9:00 am - 1:00 pm
Game ticket required after 1:00 pm
Player card giveaway to the first 1,000 fans
Gamblers light sabers available for purchase @ Ace's Den
$12 youth tickets
Characters from Bluey and Paw Patrol!
Get your tickets now!
