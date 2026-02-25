Storm to Host Epilepsy Awareness Night During Matchup with Lincoln on Friday Night at Viaero Center

Published on February 25, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Tri-City Storm News Release







KEARNEY, Neb. - The Tri-City Storm will host Epilepsy Awareness Night when they take on the Lincoln Stars Friday at Viaero Center. Puckdrop is set for 7:05 pm CT.

The Storm will wear special uniforms honoring those who battle epilepsy during the contest. Those jerseys will be auctioned off live after the game. Proceeds from the auction will be donated to the Epilepsy Foundation of Nebraska.

Kids tickets are also $5.00 on Friday with the purchase of an adult ticket courtesy of the FunZone Arcade inside of Pizza Ranch Kearney.

The Storm are additionally offering Nebraska Lottery Family Packs for Friday's matchup. Get four tickets, four hot dogs and four cans of soda for $44. Each pack also includes ten Nebraska Lottery scratch-off tickets. Limited quantities are available.

Fans can purchase tickets at stormhockey.com.

Tri-City has a magic number of five standings points to clinch an eighth consecutive berth to the Clark Cup playoffs. A Storm win and Waterloo loss Friday at Dubuque would shrink the Tri-City magic number to one standings point.







United States Hockey League Stories from February 25, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.