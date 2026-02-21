Storm Close Two-Game Series with U.S. National Team Development Program Under-17 Squad on Saturday
Published on February 21, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Tri-City Storm News Release
KEARNEY, Neb. - The Tri-City Storm close a two-game series with the United States National Team Development Program (NTDP) Under-17 team on Saturday night at Viaero Center. Puckdrop is set for 6:05 pm CT.
The game will also be broadcast on FloHockey and Storm Radio.
Tri-City (24-19-5, 53 pts, 3rd place Western Conf.)
Previously:
Defeated NTDP 2-1 Friday night to open series
Brecken Smith scored to break 1-1 tie with seven seconds left in third period handing Storm their first lead of the game
Noah LaPointe also scored for Tri-City
Netminder Michal Pradel stopped 27 of 28 NTDP shots
Logged 40 shots on goal, tying the team's second-highest total in one game this season...was team's highest amount since logging 40 on Thursday, January 8 at Lincoln (5-3 win)...season-high is 43 shots on Wednesday, December 10 at Omaha (4-3 shootout win)
Team Notes:
Won four straight games
Last three wins have come in games where Storm have trailed by one goal at start of third period
USHL-best six wins when trailing after second period this season
Victorious in nine of past 11 matchups
12-3-1 record since January 1
10 of next 11 games will take place at Viaero Center (14 games remain in regular season)
11-1-5 in one-goal games but 5-7-0 in two goal games
Team defense ranks fourth in USHL at 2.85 goals allowed per game
Penalty kill (85.9%) ranks second in USHL
Saturday is final game in string of six straight against Eastern Conference opponents, the longest such stretch of the year
Player Notes:
Bode Laylin: Has put up 12 points (5-7-12) over his past seven games...33 points this season tie for fourth among USHL defenseman...nine goals tie for second among USHL blue liners...five power play goals tie for second among league defenseman
Carson Pilgrim: 18 points (7-11-18) over his past 16 games
Noah LaPointe: Contributed one goal and one assist Friday for first multi-point game of season...was first multi-point game since March 23, 2025 (two assists)...LaPointe was a member of the Chicago Steel and faced NTDP in the appearance
Michal Pradel: has won three straight and nine of his past 12 starts...four shutouts lead USHL goaltenders...866 saves rank second... .919 save percentage is third...2.44 goals against average places sixth
Owen Nelson: has won four straight starts...logged .944 save percentage over last four starts (118 saves on 125 shots)
Oliver Ozogany: 85 shots this season tie for fourth among USHL rookies
Carson Pilgrim (14-19-33) and Bode Laylin (9-24-33) lead team in scoring
U.S. National Team Development Program Under-17 Team (13-24-6)
Dropped four consecutive games
Friday: Alexander Milojevic tallied team's lone goal, his seventh of the year
Goaltender Nate Chizik shut down 38 of 40 Tri-City shots
Brayden Willis (16-25-41) and Nolan Fitzhenry (20-21-41) lead team in scoring
Season series: This weekend's pair of games are the only meetings between Tri-City and the U.S. National Team Development Program during 2025-2026. Tri-City leads the season series 1-0.
