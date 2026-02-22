Gamblers Roll to 7-1 Win over Chicago

Published on February 21, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

GENEVA, IL - Green Bay scored four goals in the first eight minutes of the first period and never looked back as the Chicago Steel (21-19-6-2, 50 pts.) dropped a 7-1 decision to the Gamblers (30-13-3-1, 64 pts.) Saturday night at Fox Valley Ice Arena.

The seven goals were the second-most allowed by the Steel this season and the most since a 6-4 loss to Dubuque on Jan. 3. It was just the second time since Dec. 10 the Steel lost a game by more than two goals. Green Bay has won six straight matchups against Chicago.

Trevor Shorter scored for the second consecutive game for Chicago's only score of the night.

Saturday's game opened with 5:17 of uninterrupted play, including Zach Wooten getting the first shot on goal for either team on a backhander from the low left dot that was sealed off by Steel goaltender Veeti Louhivaara.

It was all Gamblers after the first stoppage, who scored the opening goal at 6:10 when a scramble around the crease ended with Nate Bienstock lifting a shot that deflected off a stick and over Louhivaara to make it 1-0.

Just 41 seconds later, Chicago turned the puck over in the offensive zone, sending Landon Hafele on a break. The Gamblers forward sped past a defender before making a power move to the net and wristing a shot through Louhivaara, making it 2-0.

Following the goal, Elliot Gulley was penalized for roughing, giving the Steel the first advantage of the night.

Just over one minute into the advantage, the Gamblers cleared the zone, and Hafele chased down the puck for a breakaway and scored his second goal of the night, a shorthanded goal to give Green Bay a 3-0 lead and cap off a three-goal barrage in 1:53.

Chicago got on the board just after the midway mark when Shorter released a slapshot from the right point that whizzed over the left shoulder of Gamblers goaltender Joey Slavick to make it a 3-1 game.

With three minutes left, the Steel struggled to exit their zone and gave the puck away to Geno Carcone at the blue line who skated in and ripped a shot past Louhivaara to make it a 4-1 Gamblers lead.

Green Bay led in shots 6-4 after the first period.

After a collision in the corner trapped several Steel skaters early in the second, the Gamblers started out on a three-on-one, where David Rozsival quickly released a snapshot off the right post.

Chicago went to its second power play three minutes into the third period but failed to convert and again had an advantage before the halfway point that featured good pressure, but the Gamblers kept the door closed.

Approaching the 15-minute mark of the second period, Chicago forced the puck out of its zone, and James Scantlebury made a smart play to shovel it forward for Timo Kazda, who fought through defenders and nudged a shot that was gloved by Slavick.

Green Bay added its fifth goal of the night with less than a minute remaining in the period when Louhivaara left his crease to play the puck, but Rozsival got there first and skated around the Steel netminder to score and make it 5-1.

Shots were tied 14-14 heading to the third period.

With 4:43 left in the third, Gunnar Conboy added Green Bay's sixth score on a blistering shot from the left circle.

The Steel had a late power play that was cut short by a penalty, and Rozsival scored during the four-on-four play for his second goal of the night to cap off the Gamblers 7-1 win.

Chicago will square off against Madison on the road on Friday, Feb. 27 before returning home to host the 8th Annual Wiener Dog Races presented by PetSuites on Saturday, Feb. 28 at 7:05 pm. Fans can stay for a Post-Game Skate with the Steel after the game.

