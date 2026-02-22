Lancers' Penalty Kill Can't Stop Stampede

Published on February 21, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

The Sioux Falls Stampede scored three times on the power play and defeated the Omaha Lancers, 7-3, on Saturday night at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

Omaha (10-32-2-2) erased an early two-goal deficit but surrendered five goals after that to suffer the loss. The Lancers scored on the power play for a second straight game but also allowed multiple power-play goals for a second consecutive game.

Christian Chouha figured into the scoring of both Stampede goals to open up the game. First, he poked home the rebound at the goal line 3:39 in after Aiden Janz's shot from the left circle was denied. He didn't score the second goal but put Sioux Falls up, 2-0, when he deked around the defense as he gained the offensive zone on the right wing and then set up Tobias Ohman to his left at the 7:22 mark.

Adam Israilov scored a power-play goal late in the first period to cut the deficit to one when gained the blue line, passed to his left to Tanner Morgan and then one-timed his return feed from the base of the near faceoff circle with 47.1 seconds left in the opening frame. That tally was Israilov's ninth goal and third power-play goal.

Drake Gram needed only 2:03 into the second period to tie the game up when the Lancers rushed into the attacking zone and he scored just outside of the crease, far-post side. Tanner Morgan tried to set up Cam Caron right in front of the net, but the puck trickled off Caron's stick directly to Gram on his right and the Omaha blueliner scored his second goal of the season.

Logan Renkowski and Cooper Soller scored twice apiece over the final 8:27 of the second period to tie the game up. Renkowski tried to set up Brock Schultz far side on a bumper play on the power play but his pass hit off a Lancer and ricocheted into the net at the 11:33 mark. Soller scored on two redirections in front of the net. His first came at the 16:33 mark, three seconds after a Sioux Falls power play expired. The second came on the man advantage 2:14 later. Renkowski netted his second of the period on a breakaway with exactly a minute to go in the frame.

Jake Prunty scored Sioux Falls' third and final power-play goal of the night when he cut up the middle and fired five-hole 5:22 into the third.

Yegor Kim capped the scoring when Artem Prima's shot from the left circle was denied but the rebound came to a standstill in the crease. Kim was the first to see it and quickly poked the puck in at the 16:24 mark of the third for his ninth goal of the season.

The Lancers host the Waterloo Black Hawks Sunday night at 5:05 to celebrate their longtime mascot Blades with a retirement party amidst his final season. The new Lancers mascot will be unveiled during the second intermission.

