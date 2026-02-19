Weekend Preview: February 21-22

Published on February 18, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







OMAHA (10-31-2-2) @ SIOUX FALLS (31-14-2-0) Saturday, Feb. 21, 7:05 PM CST

vs. WATERLOO (12-28-1-2) Sunday, Feb. 22, 5:05 PM CST

Lancers Set To Battle A Pair Of Western Conference Foes: The Omaha Lancers start the weekend in a Saturday night matchup with the Sioux Falls Stampede at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota... The Lancers will then conclude the weekend Sunday evening on home ice against the Waterloo Black Hawks at Liberty First Credit Union Arena... The Lancers are coming off another tough week with a pair of losses to the Sioux Falls Stampede and Sioux City Musketeers... Meanwhile, the Stampede won two of their three matchups last weekend after defeating both Omaha and Des Moines, only to lose to a red-hot Fargo Force team on Sunday... The Waterloo Black Hawks are coming off a weekend in which they extended their winless streak to 11 games... The 'Hawks lost in a heartbreaker to their arch rival, the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders, on Saturday night after already losing the previous night to the Chicago Steel...

Lancers' PK Still An Issue Amidst Their 10-Game Winless Streak: The Lancers surrendered 4 power-play goals last weekend, including 3 of them coming in Saturday night's 5-1 loss to the Sioux City Musketeers... Once again, the Lancers' lack of pressure in the high-slot area on the PK led to all 4 power-play goals last weekend... All 4 of those power-play markers were either generated or scored on from in that high-slot area...

Lancers Goaltending In A Slump: As great as both Devin Shakar and Nils Maurins have been throughout most of this season, the duo has had some setbacks in recent weeks... Shakar has a goals-against average of 3.50 over his last 10 games, dating back to December 27th, while Maurins has had a goals-against average of 4.33 since his return from the world juniors on January 10th...

Lancers Hit The Road Against The Top Team In The West: The Lancers head to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, for the final time this season... The Lancers are 8-5-1-0 all-time in the month of February when playing on Sioux Falls' home ice... Sioux Falls leads the league in most empty-net goals scored this season (16) ... Sioux Falls also leads the league in most first-period goals scored this season (65) ... Sioux Falls has outshot Omaha 257-159 through 6 meetings this season...

A Desperate Waterloo Club Comes To Town Featuring Blades' Retirement: In a night that will feature the long-time Lancers' mascot, Blades' retirement, a pair of desperate teams will face off and hope to reverse course from what has been a rough past couple of months for the Lancers and Black Hawks... The 'Hawks come into this weekend having given up 19 empty-net goals, which is the most in the USHL... The Lancers are 17-9-1-1 all-time when facing the Waterloo Black Hawks in the month of February... In their last meeting, on January 10th, the Lancers and Black Hawks had amassed a total of 108 penalty minutes, which was most this head-to-head series had seen in a single game since February 10, 2006...

Lancers To Watch: Forward Charlie Vig has scored a goal in each of the past two games... The Bemidji State commit scored in back-to-back games for the first time in his USHL career... Defenseman Reese Lantz netted his first goal as a Lancer Friday night against Sioux Falls in an emphatic way... The ex-Muskegon Lumberjack added an assist in that same game and followed it up with another assist the very next night against Sioux City...

Stampede Players To Watch: Forward Brent Solomon has scored 8 points (4+4) against the Lancers this season... The future Mike Hastings product has registered 37 points (16+21) through 40 games played this season... Sioux Falls' leading scorer Thomas Zocco has 53 points (16+37) this season... However, the native of Staten Island, New York, went scoreless during their three-game weekend last week...

Black Hawks To Watch: Forward Ty Mason scored a point (1+1) in each of the games against Omaha this season... The future Western Michigan Bronco has 19 goals and 14 assists for 33 points this season... Forward Salvatore Viviano scored a goal and an assist back on December 5th in Omaha's 7-3 win... Viviano has 12 goals and 19 assists for 31 points...







United States Hockey League Stories from February 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.