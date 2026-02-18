Weekend Preview - A Look Ahead at Three Games on the Road

Published on February 18, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Green Bay Gamblers News Release







Gamblers at Fighting Saints

Feb. 20 @ 7:05 p.m.

Green Bay hits the road for a three-game road trip starting on Friday night when the Gamblers face off against the Dubuque Fighting Saints at 7:05 p.m. at the ImOn Arena.

The Fighting Saints enter the matchup two points ahead of Green Bay and are in second place in the Eastern Conference with a 30-14-2 record.

Dubuque, which has won four straight, will be led by forwards Michael Barron and Teddy Merrill. Barron has scored 14 goals and owns a USHL-leading 36 assists for a team-high 50 points. Merrill leads the squad with 25 goals and has recorded 23 assists for a total of 48 points.

Gamblers at Steel

Feb. 21 @ 7:05 p.m.

The Gamblers remain on the road on Saturday when they take on the Chicago Steel at 7:05 p.m. for the seventh time this season.

Green Bay is 5-1 against Chicago this season and faces a Steel squad that is seventh in the Eastern Conference with a 20-18-6-2 mark for 48 points.

Chicago, which was swept by the Tri-City Storm last weekend, has three players tied for the team lead in points. Jackson Crowder and Kolin Sisson both have 14 goals and 19 assists on the season while Tobias Öhman has nine goals and 24 assists. Defensively, goaltender Louis-Felix Charrois owns a 3.49 goals against average and a 0.885 save percentage.

Gamblers at Capitols

Feb. 22 @ 3:05 p.m.

Green Bay finishes up its road trip in Madison to take on the Capitols on Sunday afternoon at 3:05 p.m.

Madison sits seven points behind the Gamblers in fifth place in the Eastern Conference with a 25-17-0-3 record. The Capitols have lost three straight games and are 1-3 against Green Bay, most recently falling to the Gamblers 5-4 on Dec. 31, 2025, at the Resch Center.

The Capitols will be led by forward Sam Kappell, who has totaled 31 points off 21 goals and 10 assists. Goaltender Caleb Heil is fifth in the USHL with a 2.34 goals against average and owns a 0.9 save percentage.







United States Hockey League Stories from February 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.