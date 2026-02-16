Leo Henriquez Named the USHL Goalie of the Week

After a dominant weekend between the pipes, the United States Hockey League and the Green Bay Gamblers have announced that goaltender Leo Henriquez has been named USHL Goalie of the Week.

In two games against the Lincoln Stars, Henriquez turned aside 43 shots to earn his first two career USHL shutouts. The Slovakian netminder was lights out against a Lincoln squad featuring two of the league's top goal scorers.

Henriquez didn't stop at keeping the puck out of his own net, he added one to the scoresheet himself. In the closing minutes of the third period, the netminder scored a goal to cap off a rare Gordie Howe hat trick for a goaltender, adding an exclamation point to an already remarkable weekend.

Recently committed to the University of New Hampshire, Henriquez will continue his career at the Division I level following his time in Green Bay.

Through 25 games this season, the UNH commit leads the USHL with a 2.00 goals-against average. He also shares the league lead in save percentage at .926 alongside Carl Axelsson of the Muskegon Lumberjacks.







