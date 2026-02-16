Crudale Is Coming Back

Published on February 16, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







Waterloo, Iowa - Goalie Owen Crudale is returning to the Waterloo Black Hawks for the remainder of the regular season, following a trade announced Monday, which will send Michael Chambre to the Dubuque Fighting Saints.

Crudale was with the Hawks for an extended stint as the team's emergency backup at the end of the 2024/25 season and start of last spring's playoffs. Monday's trade also netted Waterloo an additional selection during the 2026 USHL Draft (Phase II, fourth round).

Coincidentally, Dubuque chose Crudale with a Phase II, fourth round choice in 2025. Before his stint in Waterloo, Crudale had spent most of the 2024/25 season with the Philadelphia Rebels of the North American Hockey League, where he posted a 2.74 goals-against average and .918 save percentage, while going 16-19-2 during 44 appearances.

As a Black Hawk, he saw time during part of Waterloo's final scheduled game on April 12th. With the Hawks ahead of the Omaha Lancers 4-0 at Young Arena, Crudale took the crease and stopped all five shots he faced to preserve the shutout.

This season in Dubuque, the San Diego native owns an 8-4-2 record in 14 appearances. Crudale's goals-against average stands at 3.17. His most recent appearance was on February 7th against the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders; that night, Crudale stopped a USHL career-high 35 shots during Dubuque's 8-2 win.

Beginning next fall, Crudale will simultaneously play hockey and prepare to serve his country as a cadet at the United States Military Academy. The West Point roster is currently highlighted by goaltender JJ Cataldo, who was also briefly a Black Hawk and appeared in one game during the 2022/23 season.

Chambre joined the Black Hawks in November and played in 17 games. He went 3-11-0 for Waterloo, including six 30-save efforts. On January 3rd, he made 46 stops during a 4-1 loss to the Lincoln Stars.

Monday's trade is the second between Waterloo and Dubuque during 2026. On January 7th, a deal brought twin brothers James and Hayden Russell to the Hawks.

Waterloo is on home ice for A Weekend with the Black Hawks presented by John Deere this Friday and Saturday. Both 6:35 p.m. games are against the Youngstown Phantoms. John Deere employees and their families can take advantage of discounted tickets. Good seats are on sale now from the Domino's Black Hawks Box Office by calling (319) 291-7680 or online from tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com.







United States Hockey League Stories from February 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.