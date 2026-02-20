Callaway to Swim with Sharks

Published on February 20, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







Waterloo, Iowa - Waterloo Black Hawks goaltender Dane Callaway has announced his college commitment to play for Long Island University next season.

The 20-year-old is spending his final months as a junior player with the Hawks after first joining the team coming out of the United States Hockey League's holiday break. Callaway is on target to become the fifth Waterloo player - and third goalie - to appear for the Long Island Sharks during the school's short Division I history.

A native of Duluth, Callaway made a strong impression during his first Waterloo appearance. On December 27th, he stopped all 29 Madison Capitols shots during a 2-0 Black Hawks victory. Callaway was also in net for a New Year's Eve win against the Des Moines Buccaneers. Overall for Waterloo, he is 3-4-1 with a 2.48 goals-against average and .921 save percentage.

Opening the season with the Bismarck Bobcats in the North American Hockey League, Callaway was 13-5-2 in 21 games there, including three shutouts. Last year with the Fargo Force, Callaway was 4-7-2 during his first United States Hockey League stint, posting a 3.49 goals-against mark in 16 appearances.

Today's announcement gives the Black Hawks 15 current players with NCAA commitments.

Long Island's 2025/26 roster includes former Black Hawks defenseman Nate Benoit. However, the school has regularly attracted Waterloo goaltenders. The Sharks' first Division I win on November 19, 2020 featured 39 saves by former Hawk Garrett Metcalf. The next season, goalie Kris Carlson arrived on campus after a transfer from Alaska.

Callaway and the Black Hawks are on home ice tonight against the Youngstown Phantoms. It's A Weekend with the Black Hawks, presented by John Deere. Good seats are available from the Domino's Black Hawks Box Office at (319) 291-7680 or from tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com.







