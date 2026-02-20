Fighting Five: Saints Host Gamblers to Open Weekend

Published on February 20, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (30-14-2-0, 62 pts) host the Green Bay Gamblers (28-13-3-1, 60 pts) to open the weekend on Friday night.

Here are five things to know ahead of the matchup:

1. Milestone Mania

Michael Barron is a point away from tying for third all-time in Saints history, while Colin Frank is four points away from 100 in his career.

Barron scored twice on Saturday to become the seventh Fighting Saint to reach 50 career goals, while Frank earned USHL Forward of the Week honors after a five-point weekend.

2. Sweet Sixteen

The Saints enter the weekend with 16 games remaining on their schedule. Two points separate second-place Dubuque and fourth-place Green Bay in the Eastern Conference.

Youngstown paces the East with 68 points, while the Saints trail with 62. Muskegon's 61 and Green Bay's 60 are just behind the top-two seeds. Seven of the Saints' 16 remaining games are against Green Bay, Muskegon or Youngstown.

3. Saints Strikes

The Saints scored four goals in 2:35 of the third period on Friday and scored twice in 1:20 of the second period on Saturday in wins over the U17s.

Dubuque began a four-game winning streak with quick bursts of offense against Cedar Rapids two weekends ago. On Feb. 6, the Saints scored twice in 3:34 late in the second period to go ahead 2-0. The next night, Dubuque scored three times over 1:27 in the first and three more times in the final 3:21 of the second in an 8-2 win.

4. Familiar Foe

Dubuque takes on the Gamblers for the sixth of eight meetings and the RoughRiders for the last of eight meetings, with both teams as the Saints' two most frequent opponents this season.

Three of the first five matchups between the Saints and the Gamblers came in Green Bay, with all three remaining matchups being played in Dubuque.

5. Gambler Glimpse

Green Bay shutout Lincoln twice in a home sweep last week on the heels of 43 total saves by goaltender Leo Henriquez. Henriquez leads the USHL with a 2.00 goals against average and is tied for the league lead with a .926 save percentage.

The Gamblers have a 10-7-2-0 record on the road this season compared to an 18-5-1-0 home record. Green Bay has won just two of six road games since the start of 2026, but has taken both previous matchups in Dubuque this season on Dec. 5 and Dec. 27.

Friday's game begins at 7:05 p.m. at ImOn Arena and tickets can be purchased here. The game is available on Eagle 102.3 and FloHockey.







