Phantoms Score in Each Period

Published on February 20, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Matej Teply scored twice Friday - including the game-winning goal - and the Youngstown Phantoms skated past the Waterloo Black Hawks 3-1 at Young Arena Friday.

In the process, the USHL-leading Phantoms became the first team to 70 points during the current regular season. Meanwhile, the Hawks lost a game settled by two goals or less for the 17th time in 2025/26; seven of those decisions have gone against Waterloo since January 17th.

Youngstown produced the lone goal of the first period at 10:31. After Phantoms forwards dug the puck out of the right corner, it slipped into the slot. Teply's shot caught a piece of Dane Callaway and a piece of the post, but made it across the goal line.

Teply struck again in the second period at 14:58. Following a long sequence where the Phantoms kept possession in the Waterloo zone, the puck came off the left boards to Teply in the slot. Callaway stopped an initial try with his facemask, but the rebound came right back to the Youngstown defenseman, and Teply put in his second attempt.

Dylan Nolan brought the home crowd the night's biggest highlight 3:46 into the third period. Ty Mason's pointblank chance from the right hashmark was turned aside, but Nolan located the loose rebound near the edge of the crease to flip in a Waterloo goal. Nolan was playing his first game since Thanksgiving due to a stint on injured reserve.

Waterloo could not tie the score during a late power play, and Malachi McKinnon notched an unassisted Youngstown empty-netter at 18:12 following a neutral zone takeaway.

The Phantoms limited the Hawks to 17 shots. Callaway's 37 saves in the loss kept Waterloo in the game throughout regulation.

The Hawks host Youngstown again on Saturday night at 6:35. After the game, Waterloo's patriotic jerseys presented by John Deere will be auctioned to benefit the Waterloo Schools' Career Center. For tickets, call the Domino's Black Hawks Box Office at (319) 291-7680 or visit tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com.

Youngstown 1 1 1 - 3

Waterloo 0 0 1 - 1

1st Period-1, Youngstown, Teply 4 (Boos, Heš), 10:31. Penalties-Deanovich Wat (cross checking), 11:28; Žemlička Yng (roughing, 10-minute misconduct, major-fighting), 17:48; Timm Wat (10-minute misconduct, major-fighting), 17:48; Murphy Yng (holding), 19:21.

2nd Period-2, Youngstown, Teply 5 (Hextall, Jardine), 14:58. Penalties-Timm Wat (roughing), 18:48.

3rd Period-3, Waterloo, Nolan 7 (Mason, Emery), 3:46. 4, Youngstown, McKinnon 23 18:12 (EN). Penalties-Murphy Yng (roughing), 4:53; Sokol Wat (unsportsmanlike cnd.), 4:53; Deanovich Wat (interference), 6:11; Žemlička Yng (roughing), 9:20; DeGraff Wat (roughing), 9:20; Murphy Yng (tripping), 15:39.

Shots on Goal-Youngstown 13-13-14-40. Waterloo 4-5-8-17.

Power Play Opportunities-Youngstown 0 / 3; Waterloo 0 / 3.

Goalies-Youngstown, Trejbal 23-7-3-0 (17 shots-16 saves). Waterloo, Callaway 3-5-0-1 (39 shots-37 saves).

A-1,978







