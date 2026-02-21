Saints' Win Streak Ends on Friday Night

Dubuque, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (30-15-2-0, 62 pts) fell on Friday in an 8-4 loss to the Green Bay Gamblers (29-13-3-1, 62 pts), snapping a four-game win streak.

Despite two first period leads for the Fighting Saints, Dubuque could not overcome five-straight goals by Green Bay on Friday night. In the opening period, Masun Fleece scored his 20th goal at 4:50 of the period. It was Fleece's first goal since Jan. 25, assisted by Colin Frank for his 97th career point.

After Green Bay tied the game, Caden Dabrowski's sixth goal in the last four games put Dubuque ahead 2-1. Green Bay had the answer late in the first after Cruz Martin scored a goal that was unsuccessfully challenged by the Saints for goaltender interference.

In the second, Green Bay took its first lead at 2:42 with an Oliver McKinney goal. Dubuque responded by drawing two of its three power plays in the game over the middle portion of the second.

The Saints could not convert and right as the second chance ended, Elliot Gulley converted on the rush to extend Green Bay's lead to 4-2 at 16:35. A Gavin Katz power-play goal less than two minutes later put Green Bay ahead 5-2 into the third.

Zach Wooten scored twice for Green Bay, adding his second with a power-play goal in the third. Trevor Theuer scored his first USHL goal for the Saints to make it a 6-3 game at 8:50 of the third before Katz's second goal put the Gamblers back ahead by four.

Kris Richards capped a two-point night with a goal late in regulation, with a Frank assist for his 98th career point.

The Saints were outshot 34-22 in the loss, while Green Bay scored on both of its power plays.

Dubuque is back in action on Saturday with a road matchup against the RoughRiders.







