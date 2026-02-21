Stars Snap Skid with 4-2 Win at Ice Box

Published on February 20, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







Lincoln, NE - The Lincoln Stars (21-22-4-0) snapped their eight-game skid at the Ice Box on Friday with a 4-2 win over the Fargo Force.

The Stars would strike first, with an Alex Pelletier (Boston College) one-time shot on the power-play. With the goal, Pelletier tied Jason Gregoire for third place in single-season goal-scoring in Lincoln Stars history. The game would remain 1-0 heading into the second.

In the middle frame, it was a back-and-forth affair. Fargo would tie it up after a failed clearance by the Stars, but Lincoln would respond quickly when Nate Pederson (Miami) put home a loose puck behind the goaltender and restored the lead for Lincoln. Fargo would respond again, but Alex Pelletier would find the back of the net once more, scoring his 38th goal of the season, moving him into third place all-time in single season Stars goal scoring history, and sixth place all-time in Club history.

Lincoln would add an empty-netter by Pelletier, his 39th goal of the season, and win the contest 4-2.

The Stars are back in action tomorrow at 6:05 p.m. at the Ice Box against the Fargo Force.







United States Hockey League Stories from February 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.