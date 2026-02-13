Culligan Weekend Preview -14

WHEN: FRIDAY FEBRUARY 13th, 7:05 PM CST, SATURDAY FEBRUARY 14th, 6:05 PM CST

WHERE: Resch Center

WATCH: FloHockey

LISTEN: MixLr.com/LincolnStars

STARS 2025-26 RECORD: 20-19-4-0

GAMBLERS 2025-26 RECORD: 26-13-3-1

REGULAR SEASON STATISTICS LIN GB

GOALS PER-GAME 3.23 3.70

GOALS ALLOWED PER-GAME 3.14 3.02

POWER-PLAY % 18.5% 22.7%

PENALTY KILL % 77.8% 82.0%

SHORT HANDED GOALS 6 7

LAST TIME OUT

The Stars played the Youngstown Phantoms at the Ice Box last weekend, gathering one point in the series with a shoootout loss, and a regulation decision. Alex Pelletier (Boston College) had two goals on the weekend, while Cooper Williams (Lake Superior State) scored his first USHL goal, and Nate Pederson added a tally as well.

PELLETIER CLOSES IN ON RECORD-BOOKS

Stars forward Alex Pelletier is just one goal away from tying Jason Gegoire for third place in the Stars' single-season goal-scoring record-books. Gregoire had 37 goals, and Pelletier sits at 36.

Pelletier's 36 goals are the most by a Stars player since Kevin Roy recorded his record-settiing 54 goals. iin the 2011-12 season.

LOOMER ANNOUNCES COMMITMENT

Stars forward Layne Loomer announced on Thursday that he will be continuing his hockey career after this season with the Stars at the University of Miami in Oxford Ohio.

Loomer is second on the Stars in points with 57 (21+36), he was also the top uncommitted scorer in the USHL before announcing his commitment. Loomer will join former Star Doug Grimes in Oxford next season, and joins two current Stars in committing to Miami as Nate Pederson and Griffin Brown have eache announced their commitments to the NCHC school.

SEASON SERIES

These are the first meetings between Green Bay and Lincoln this season. Both teams have won three games each in the last six matchups over the last five seasons. The Stars defeated the Gamblers 9-1 at the ice Box last season in Lincoln's home opener of the Anderson Cup campaign.

HOW TO TUNE IN

Both games this weekend will be broadcast on FloHockey and the Lincoln Stars MixLr page with Alexander Fern on the call. BIG 10 Sports Bar & Grill is hosting a watch-party for the game on Friday night.







