Lantz's Highlight Reel Goal Not Enough vs. Sioux Falls

Published on February 13, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







The Omaha Lancers rallied back from a three-goal deficit to make it a one-goal game but fell to the Sioux Fall Stampede, 6-3, on Friday night at Liberty First Credit Union Arena.

Christian Chouha scored twice and Sioux Falls (30-13-2-0) responded to Omaha (10-30-2-2) scoring first by striking four times before the Lancers netted their second goal. The Stampede earned their seventh straight win and 10th in the last 13 games since falling to the Lancers Jan. 3. Omaha suffered its fifth consecutive loss when scoring first and its eighth consecutive overall.

Reese Lantz led the way for Omaha with a goal and an assist. He scored a highlight-reel goal when he cut to the net from the far corner and scored with his stick between his legs. Lantz's first goal of the season marked his

Charlie Vig put Omaha up 1-0 just 1:09 in on a wrist shot in and out of the net, top-right corner from the near circle. It marked the fourth time in the last five games that the Lancers scored the game's first goal.

Chouha responded for the Stampede just outside of the crease at the 3:05 mark and then Jake Prunty's shot was redirected by Cooper Soller on the power play at 16:45 of the first to put the Stampede up, 2-1.

Brock Schultz netted his 20th goal of the season 1:30 into the second period on a blast between the circled off a feed from Soller on the far side for the only goal of the frame.

Chouha struck again four minutes into the third period to give the Stampede a 4-1 lead. Lantz helped energize the Lancer comeback with his goal and then by setting up Kole Hyles at the near post on a pass from the far side at the 11:53 mark to make it a 4-3 game. Hyles leads the Lancers with 15 goals.

JJ Monteiro gave Sioux Falls a multi-goal lead once more by striking top shelf at the 13:28 mark and then Logan Renkowski scored an empty-net goal from his own zone to ice the game at the 18:38 mark.

The Lancers are at Sioux City Saturday night for a 6:05 matchup at the Tyson Events Center. Omaha returns home Feb. 22 to host the Waterloo Black Hawks.







