Controversial OT Winner Sinks Phantoms

Published on February 13, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Youngstown Phantoms News Release









Youngstown Phantoms' head coach Ryan Ward on game night

(Youngstown Phantoms, Credit: Scott Galvin/Scott Galvin Photography) Youngstown Phantoms' head coach Ryan Ward on game night(Youngstown Phantoms, Credit: Scott Galvin/Scott Galvin Photography)

YOUNGSTOWN, OHIO - Muskegon's Chuck Blanchard lifted a backhander to the Youngstown net with 2.1 seconds remaining in overtime to give the visitors a 3-2 win against the Youngstown Phantoms (32-9-3-1, 68pts). Replay would show that Muskegon was at least three feet offside on the play, but as offside is not reviewable in the USHL, the goal stood.

"The overtime winner was 10 feet offside, no one can even deny it," said Phantoms Head Coach Ryan Ward. "We should not have lost that game in overtime; you can't even debate it. I feel bad for our guys, they worked their butt(s) off and at least deserved a fair outcome one way or another. That certainly wasn't it."

The Phantoms converted a pair of power plays in the first period to grab a 2-0 lead at the end of the first. Jack Hextall only needed 14 seconds of power play time before his wrister from the high slot beat Carl Axelsson at 4:12. Evan Jardine scored on a redirect from the bumper at 12:19 for his 23rd career power play goal, which broke the Phantom record that had been held by Shane Lachance. "(Jardine) is so smart," said Ward. "When you're smart and you have a brain like that, you're going to score goals. He's done a wonderful job. Jards is an unbelievable kid. He deserves all the personal milestones he can get. When you're that smart and that skilled, it's going to go in the net."

Muskegon answered back with a pair of special teams goals in the middle frame to knot the game at 2-2. Drew Stewart fired a wrister past the glove of Tobias Trejbal at 7:24 for a power play goal and then followed up with scoring on a shorthanded breakaway at 8:49.

After a scoreless third period, Youngstown controlled most of overtime, but a bobbled pass in the offensive zone for the Phantoms led to a rush down ice for Muskegon and the eventual, if controversial, game-winning goal.

Axelsson stopped 16-of-18 on the night to earn his 22nd win of the season. Trejbal stopped 28-of-31, called upon to make several spectacular saves while taking his third overtime loss of the campaign.

Youngstown and Muskegon continue their three-in-three weekend with a 6:05pm Eastern puck drop on Saturday night.

Shots - 18

Saves - 28

Power Play - 2/5

Penalty Kill - 1/2

Goals - Hextall, Jardine

Assists - Jardine, Rucinski, Willson (2)

Box Score - https://ushl.com/ht/#/game-summary/12791

By Matt Lipcsak

Images from this story







United States Hockey League Stories from February 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.