Herd Extend Win Streak with 6-3 Victory in Ralston

Published on February 13, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux Falls Stampede News Release







Ralston, NE - The Sioux Falls Stampede extended their winning streak to seven games with a 6-3 victory over the Omaha Lancers. Newcomer Christian Chouha continued to impress with a two-goal performance, while Cooper Soller and Brock Schultz each netted their 20th goals of the year. Goaltender Waylon Esche made 27 saves in just his 12th start of the season.

The scoring started early in Omaha, with the Lancers netting a goal just 1:09 into the first period. Omaha's Charlie Vig scored by beating starting goaltender Waylon Esche on the glove side. It took the Stampede less than two minutes to respond. Christian Chouha scored the team's first goal of the night after cleaning up the rebound from a Thomas Holtby shot. After the fast start, the game slowed until 15:17, when Lefty Markonidis was called for goaltender interference. With 30 seconds remaining on the power play, the Stampede capitalized as Cooper Soller tipped in a one-timer from Jake Prunty. The goal marked Soller's 20th of the season and the Herd's 50th power-play goal of the year. Following the late power-play goal, Sioux Falls carried a one-goal lead into the intermission after outshooting the Lancers 13-8.

Once again, the scoring began early in the second period, with Brock Schultz netting his 20th of the season. Schultz capitalized on a perfect setup from Cooper Soller, firing a one-timer from the slot. At 5:32, the Herd were called for their first penalty of the night when Logan Renkowski was whistled for slashing. A scrum broke out after the play, resulting in an additional roughing penalty for Renkowski and a roughing call against Frantisek Netusil. Sioux Falls killed off the penalties to maintain their two-goal lead. Before the end of the period, the Herd drew a cross-checking penalty but were unable to convert. They entered the final frame with a 3-1 lead.

For the third time in the game, the Herd scored within the first five minutes of a period. Christian Chouha earned his second goal of the night on an unassisted play, carrying the puck into the zone and firing a one-timer from the low slot. One minute and twelve seconds later, the Lancers notched their second goal of the night. They added another at 11:53 to cut into the Stampede's lead. At 13:28, Stampede captain JJ Monteiro came up clutch to extend the advantage. He scored his 13th of the season by crashing the net and sending the puck bar down with a late shot. Logan Renkowski sealed the game with an empty-net goal at 18:38. The Sioux Falls Stampede secured their 30th win of the season with the 6-3 victory over Omaha.

Goaltender Waylon Esche made 27 saves to improve to 7-4-1-0 on the season. He holds a .873 save percentage and a 3.43 goals-against average.

The Stampede return home tomorrow night as the Sioux Falls Fighting Wiener Dogs take the ice for the 19th Annual Sioux Nation Pet Clinic Wiener Dog Races. A very limited number of tickets are still available. The full rundown of tomorrow night's festivities can be found here.

Following the main event, the Stampede close out the weekend Sunday at 4:05 p.m. with a heavyweight matchup against the Fargo Force. The first 500 fans through the doors will receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win a signed guitar and Riley Green concert tickets as part of Country Night festivities presented by Dakota First National Bank.







United States Hockey League Stories from February 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.