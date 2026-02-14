Stars Shut out by Gamblers Friday
Published on February 13, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Lincoln Stars News Release
GREEN BAY, WI - The Lincoln Stars (20-20-4-0) fell to the Green Bay Gamblers 2-0 at the Resch Center Friday night.
Lincoln would be put behind the 8-ball early, as the Gamblers would score just 36 seconds into the game, taking the lead. The lone goal in the frame would put Lincoln down 1-0 heading into the second.
The Stars would rattle off 10 shots on goal in the middle-frame, but they were not able to put one into the twine, keeping the score 1-0 heading into the final 20 minutes of Friday night's contest.
Lincoln would not score in the final 20, Green Bay would add an empty-net goal, and the Stars would fall to the Gamblers.
Lincoln is back in action tomorrow night at 6:05 p.m. against the Gamblers.
