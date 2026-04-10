Stars Drop Series Opener to Buccaneers

Published on April 9, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







DES MOINES, IA. - The Lincoln Stars dropped the opening game of the Clark Cup Playoffs on the road to the Des Moines Buccaneers 3-2 on Thursday night.

The Buccaneers would strike first and fast. Des Moines won two face-offs and immediately turned them into goals just under three minutes apart. Lincoln would respond later in the frame with some great work by Evan Malkhassian leading to a loose puck in the slot that Griffin Brown (Miami) was able to slot home to cut the Des Moines lead in half heading into the first intermission.

The Buccaneers would keep the trend of scoring early in periods going in the second frame. Des Moines would cause some chaos in their offensive-zone, forcing a turnover and scoring on a one-man break in front of the net to reinstate their two-goal-lead. The 3-1 score would hold heading into the final 20 minutes of regulation.

Lincoln would find themselves within one goal in the third period. Layne Loomer (Miami) picked up a turnover and fired it home to give the Stars life. Lincoln had their chances with a 6-on-5 opportunity late, but weren't able to gain the tying goal. Des Moines would win 3-2, and take the first game of the series.

The Stars are back in action tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. against the Des Moines Buccaneers in game two of the series.







United States Hockey League Stories from April 9, 2026

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