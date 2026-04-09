Series Preview: First Round at Des Moines

Published on April 9, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







WHEN: THURSDAY APRIL 9th, 6:35 PM CST, FRIDAY APRIL 10th, 7:05 PM CST, *SATURDAY APRIL 10th, 7:05 PM CST (* IF NECESSARY)

WHERE: MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex

TUNE IN: FloHockey ($) | MixLr.com/LincolnStars (FREE RADIO STREAM)

REGULAR SEASON STATISTICS LIN DM

GOALS PER-GAME 3.19 3.03

GOALS ALLOWED PER-GAME 3.23 3.06

POWER-PLAY % 18.4% 17.2%

PENALTY-KILL % 77.9% 81.0%

HISTORICAL SEASON: The end of the regular season means that there is a chance to review all of the milestones that the Stars reached in their 30th-anniversary season.

Alex Pelletier scored 48 goals on the season, leading the USHL in that category as well as total points. Pelletier's 48 tallies are the second-most in Lincoln Stars single-season history, finishing just six behind Kevin Roy's 54.

Layne Loomer recorded 42 assists during the season, sitting third place in the USHL. Loomer's +26 +/- was good for seventh in the league.

The Stars joined the upper-echelon of league-attendance this season. The Stars finished fourth in the league in attendance, averaging more than 2,500 fans at the Ice Box per-game. Lincoln leads the league in attendance for teams that have less than a 5,000 capacity.

PREVIEWING THE MATCH-UP: The Stars travel out east to take on the Des Moines Buccaneers in the first round of the USHL playoffs. All three games will be played at the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex, where the Stars have won one game this season. Lincoln finished 1-4 against Des Moines this season, and was outscored 18-9 in the season-series, with the Stars lone win coming in the first meeting between the clubs on November 21st. Alex Pelletier has 4 points (1+3) in four games vs Des Moines this season, and Layne Loomer has five points (4+1) vs the Buccaneers in the five meetings. Owen Tylec has scored six goals in five games for Des Moines against the Stars this season, and Ryan Seelinger has six points (2+4) in five games against Lincoln.

HOW TO TUNE IN

All three games this weekend are available on FloHockey ($) or on the free Lincoln Stars Mixlr page with Alexander Fern on the call. BIG 10 Sports Bar & Grill will be hosting a watch-party for the game on Friday. If you buy or renew season tickets for the 2026-27 season, you will be entered for a chance to win a Stars jersey signed by the whole team.







United States Hockey League Stories from April 9, 2026

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