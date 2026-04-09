Madison Capitols Tender Quinn Kaiser

Published on April 9, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release







The Madison Capitols have signed Quinn Kaiser, a 5'10", 165-pound, right-shot forward from Team Illinois 15U to a United States Hockey League (USHL) tender agreement for the 2026-27 season.

Kaiser had 44 goals and 38 assists in 50 games for Team Illinois 15U AAA last season. Last year, the Barrington, Ill. native had 63 goals and 101 assists in 58 games, tied for second-most in 14U AAA. Kaiser played youth hockey with the Chicago Reapers.

"Quinn is a complete player with a strong offensive skill set. He's a 200-foot player who can be trusted in all situations," said Madison Head Coach and General Manager Andy Brandt. "Over the past couple of seasons, he has consistently produced at a high level. He's a competitor and a highly motivated young man. I really enjoyed the opportunity to sit down with him and discuss his game, where he's been, what he's learned from coaches along the way, and what his goals are moving forward. We're excited to be part of his development path and look forward to working with him to help him reach the goals he has in front of him."

The USHL tender process allows teams to sign up to two 2010 birth-year players in exchange for their first- and second-round picks in the 2026 USHL Phase I Draft. As a result of their tender signing this year, the Capitols forfeit their first-round pick in Phase I of the USHL Draft. Each tendered player will join their respective team's roster the next season and play at least 55% of the team's regular-season games.

"Madison presents a first-class opportunity for me to grow both as a player and as a person," Kaiser said. "The culture of hockey is truly present, and it's clear that there's a strong commitment to development and success throughout the organization. I'm excited to meet the guys and for the chance to work with the coaching staff, learn from their experience, and continue improving my game."

Kaiser is the eighth USHL player to sign a tender this season, joining Dominik Bednar (Sioux City Musketeers), Zaac Charbonneau (Muskegon Lumberjacks), Dominik Stefan Domonkos (Tri-City Storm), Liam Fournier (Cedar Rapids RoughRiders), Blake Wilichoski (Cedar Rapids RoughRiders), Chris Pinko (Des Moines Buccaneers), Matty Lynn (Omaha Lancers).







United States Hockey League Stories from April 9, 2026

Madison Capitols Tender Quinn Kaiser - USHL

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