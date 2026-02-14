Chicago Silences Black Hawks with Three Straight Goals

Published on February 13, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Chicago Steel News Release







WATERLOO, IA - After falling behind briefly in the second period, the Chicago Steel (20-17-5-2, 47 pts.) fought back with two goals in four minutes and added a late empty net goal to top the Waterloo Black Hawks (12-27-1-2, 27 pts.) 4-2 at Young Arena Friday night.

It was the second consecutive road win for the Steel, who have won seven of their last 11 games and are now tied for the sixth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Timo Kazda scored his 13th goal late in the first period. James Scantlebury scored in the second frame, and Jackson Crowder scored the game-winning goal shortly after Scantlebury's marker. Luke Goukler potted an empty net goal for the second consecutive game.

Goaltender Veeti Louhivaara stopped 26 of 28 shots to record his sixth win and third in a row.

Early in the first frame, Crowder stuffed a loose puck over the goal line as a collision occurred in the crease, knocking the net off while the officials quickly waved off the goal.

Shortly after, Waterloo had one of its best chances when a rebound became available for Jakeb Lynch, who hammered a one-timer that was met with a big windmill save by Louhivaara.

Chicago again had a good look when a Cole Tuminaro point shot bounced to Ryland Rooney following a great effort by Benson Grande to keep Steel possession and continue a long cycle. Waterloo netminder Dane Callaway made a sprawled-out save to his left to deny Rooney.

Waterloo replied moments later when Hayden Russell tried to label a cross-ice feed to Adam Timm, but Louhivaara aggressively broke up the pass with a poke check above the blue paint.

Just before the midway mark, Goukler fed Marco Senerchia at the back door. Senerchia couldn't get an immediate shot away, but followed up and put the puck through the blue paint.

On the ensuing sequence, Crowder cut to the net and tried a backhand shot that was shut down.

The back-and-forth continued when Cody Sokol, recently traded to the Black Hawks from Green Bay, entered the attacking zone on a two-on-one after a Steel turnover, but Louhivaara made a strong stop.

A skirmish after the whistle gave Waterloo the first power play of the game but the Steel killed it off.

The Steel struck with just over three minutes left in the period after a plethora of chances around the goal crease that ended in Kazda shooting over Callaway, who was down and out in the paint, to put Chicago up 1-0. Steel newcomer Dallas Vieau tallied the primary assist for his first point with the Steel.

Chicago led in shots 14-11 heading to the second period.

Early in the middle frame, a Steel dump-in took a strange bounce off the glass. Callaway left the net to corral the puck as it skittered to Timo Kazda who fired on goal, but the Waterloo goalie made it back to the crease to narrowly keep the puck out.

Waterloo knotted the game up at 4:22 of the second following steady offensive zone pressure. Atte Vikla rifled a shot from above the left circle that was blocked, but the Black Hawks got the puck back to Vikla, who snapped another shot to beat Louhivaara glove-side, tying the game 1-1.

The Black Hawks jumped in front just after the halfway point of the second when a loose puck rolled to Ty Mason who throttled a one-timer that was mostly stopped by Louhivaara, but it leaked through and barely crossed the red line to give Waterloo a 2-1 lead.

Chicago was unfazed by the goal and got it back just over two minutes later when James Scantlebury sniped a shot past Callaway from the left circle to tie the game at 2-2.

The Steel continued to pressure Waterloo and got their lead back at 16:06 on a pristine passing play when Goukler dished a pass to Brady Kudrick, who faked shot and labeled a pass to a wide-open Crowder who scored to make it 3-2 Steel.

Waterloo was penalized with 37 seconds left in the second frame, giving the Steel their first man advantage of the night.

Chicago turned the puck over on its first faceoff of the power play, giving Waterloo an odd-man rush. Mason carried in down the left wing and snapped a shot, but Senerchia got his stick in the shooting lane to deflect the puck out of play.

The Steel had just over a minute of power play time to start the third period but couldn't convert.

The Black Hawks were penalized less than a minute later and again shut down Chicago's power play unit. They were successful once more just before the halfway mark of the period.

Waterloo went to its third power play of the night for a chance to tie the game with eight minutes left, but Chicago was strong on the kill.

The home team had a prime opportunity with three minutes left with another power play chance. Waterloo pulled its netminder for an extra attacker after winning the faceoff to start the man advantage.

The Black Hawks were patient on the power play and tried to find seams in the Steel defense, but Chicago successfully covered each lane and blocked each shot attempt.

Following a valiant stand, Kudrick cleared the zone and unselfishly shoveled a pass to Goukler for a deposit into the open net.

The Steel will return home on Saturday, Feb. 14 at 7:05 pm CT for a Fox Valley Celebration presented by McCormick FONA, a marquee night in the team's Fox Valley Farewell Tour. Chicago will wear special jerseys for the game that feature different elements of the Fox Valley in a tribute to the team's 11 seasons in Geneva. The jerseys will be auctioned off to benefit the Geneva Academic Foundation.

Sunday, Feb. 15 at 3:05 pm CT is Part One of the team's Trading Card Set Giveaway presented by River Front Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Truck Center. Fans can get their cards signed after the game during Full Team Post-Game Autographs.

Tickets for all Steel home games are on sale now starting at just $10.

For more information, call 855-51-STEEL or visit ChicagoSteelHockeyTeam.com.

Chicago Steel Upcoming Schedule presented by Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush:

Saturday, February 14 vs. Tri-City Storm (7:05 pm CT) | Fox Valley Celebration presented by McCormick FONA | Special Jersey Auction to benefit Geneva Academic Foundation (GAF) Sunday, February 15 vs. Tri-City Storm (3:05 pm CT) | Trading Card Set Giveaway (Part One) presented by River Front Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Truck Center | Full-Team Postgame Autographs Friday, January 20 at Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (7:05 pm CT)







