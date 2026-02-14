Henriquez Blanks Lincoln in First of the Weekend
Published on February 13, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Green Bay Gamblers News Release
GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - Gamblers goaltender Leo Henriquez earned his first shutout victory of the season after making 22 saves in Green Bay's 2-0 win over the Lincoln Stars Friday night at the Resch Center for Bud Night, Trade Workers Night and Sportsman Night.
The puck was cleared into the Lincoln zone 36 seconds into the contest, where Green Bay's Cruz Martin took control along the boards and directed a pass right in front of the net, setting up a shot for Landon Hafele, who fired it over the right blocker for his ninth goal of the season.
Neither team scored again until late in the third period, when Nick Knutson secured an empty-net goal to hand the Gamblers their 27th win of the season.
Green Bay, which outshot the Stars 28-22 in the contest, will face off against Lincoln once again Saturday night at the Resch Center at 6:05 p.m. for Dash For Cash, Family Night, and Skate With Night.
