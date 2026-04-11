Gamblers Drop Game 1

Published on April 10, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Green Bay Gamblers News Release







GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - Green Bay outshot its opponent 37-13 in the opening game of its first round Clark Cup Playoff matchup against Madison, but the Gamblers fell to the Capitols 2-1 at the Resch Center Friday night.

Midway through the first period, Green Bay's Andrew O'Sullivan sent a pass to Geno Carcone, who found Zach Wooten on the right wing for the opening goal of the contest on the power play.

With under eight minutes left in the first frame, Madison's Harper Frey scored the first goal of his career to tie the game. Late in the second period, Madison's Nolen Geerdes broke the deadlock on the Capitols' second power play of the night after he sent a shot past Gamblers goaltender Leo Henriquez.

Green Bay will look to even the first round series tomorrow night at the Resch Center when the Gamblers face off against the Capitols once again at 6:05 p.m.







United States Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2026

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