Plante, Augustine, Wyttenbach Take College Hockey's Top Honors

Published on April 10, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release







Forward Max Plante of Minnesota Duluth was named the recipient of the Hobey Baker Memorial Award as the nation's most outstanding player, Michigan State's Trey Augustine was named the recipient of the Mike Richter Award as college hockey's top goalie and Quinnipiac freshman Ethan Wyttenbach was honored with the Tim Taylor Award as the top freshman in the NCAA during the 2025-26 season on Friday in Las Vegas, Nev. Additionally, 16 United States Hockey League (USHL) alumni were named Men's CCM/AHCA Hockey Division I All-Americans.

Plante is the seventh consecutive Hobey Baker winner with USHL ties. Nine of the last 10 Hobey Baker winners played in the USHL, including the last six: Isaac Howard ('25 - Michigan State, NTDP - '20-22), Macklin Celebrini ('24, Boston University, Chicago Steel - '22-23), Adam Fantilli ('23, Michigan, Chicago Steel - '20-22), Dryden McKay ('22, Minnesota State, Madison Capitols -'16-18), Cole Caufield ('21, Wisconsin, NTDP - '17-19), and Scott Perunovich ('20, Minnesota Duluth, Cedar Rapids RoughRiders - '16-17).

Plante has been one of the top offensive producers in college hockey, finishing third in NCAA scoring with 25 goals and 27 assists for 52 points in 40 games. The Detroit Red Wings prospect has taken a major step offensively during his sophomore season, nearly doubling his points and scoring 16 more goals than in his first year. Before college, Plante developed with the NTDP, where he posted 11 goals and 42 assists over 57 USHL games.

Augustine posted a 2.11 goals-against average and .929 save percentage with a 23-9-1 record during his junior year at Michigan State. The netminder was a steady presence for the Spartans, building on a strong collegiate career. Before college, he played for the USA Hockey National Team Development Program (NTDP), where he posted a 3.03 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage, with a 16-7-1 record in USHL games. Since the Mike Richter Award was established in 2014, USHL alumni have won more than half the awards, including, most recently, Montreal Canadiens prospect Jacob Fowler ('25 - Boston College, Youngstown Phantoms - '22-23).

Wyttenbach led the nation in scoring and emerged as a key contributor for Quinnipiac for the 2025-26 season, providing consistent offensive production and versatility up front with 25 goals and 34 assists in 40 games. Before college, Wyttenbach developed in the USHL with the Sioux Falls Stampede, where he established himself as a reliable offensive presence and won the inaugural Gaudreau Award after posting 24 goals and 27 assists in 44 games.

First Team East All-Americans

Michael Hrabel, G, Massachusetts (Omaha Lancers)

Cole Hutson, D, Boston University (NTDP)

James Hagens, F, Boston College (NTDP)

Ethan Wyttenbach, F, Quinnipiac (Sioux Falls Stampede)

Second Team East All-Americans

Tyler Dunbar, D, Union (Muskegon Lumberjacks, Lincoln Stars)

Chris Hedden, D, Air Force (Youngstown Phantoms, Omaha Lancers)

Dylan Hryckowian, F, Northeastern (Cedar Rapids RoughRiders)

Jack Musa, F, Massachusetts (Madison Capitols, Cedar Rapids RoughRiders)

First Team West All-Americans

Trey Augustine, G, Michigan State (NTDP)

Jake Livanavage, D, North Dakota (Chicago Steel)

Eric Pohlkamp, D, Denver (Cedar Rapids RoughRiders)

Max Plante, F, Minnesota Duluth (NTDP)

Second Team West All-Americans

Ty Hanson, D, Minnesota Duluth (Sioux City Musketeers)

Evan Murr, D, Minnesota State (Sioux Falls Stampede)

Tyson Gross, F, St. Cloud State (Fargo Force, Cedar Rapids RoughRiders)

Charlie Stramel, F, Michigan State (NTDP)







United States Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2026

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