Sioux Falls Stampede Tenders Dylan Delgado

Published on April 10, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release







The Sioux Falls Stampede have signed Dylan Delgado, a 5'10", 161-pound, left-shot forward from Honeybaked 15U to a United States Hockey League (USHL) tender agreement for the 2026-27 season.

Delgado had 12 goals and 16 assists in 21 games for Honeybaked in the Michigan Amateur Hockey Association (MAHA) last season and had 56 goals and 59 assists in 82 15U AAA games, finishing as a top-10 scorer in the nation. Last year, the Weston, Fla. native combined for 161 points in 91 games across MAHA and AAA with Honeybaked.

"We are extremely excited to sign Dylan. We believe his game is a perfect fit for our style of play here in Sioux Falls," said Sioux Falls Stampede General Manager Tony Gasparini. "Dylan is a highly skilled offensive player who plays with speed and has a strong competitive edge."

The USHL tender process allows teams to sign up to two 2010 birth-year players in exchange for their first- and second-round picks in the 2026 USHL Phase I Draft. As a result of their tender signing this year, the Stampede forfeits its first-round pick in Phase I of the USHL Draft. Each tendered player will join their respective team's roster the next season and play at least 55% of the team's regular-season games.

Delgado is the ninth USHL player to sign a tender this season, joining Dominik Bednar (Sioux City Musketeers), Zaac Charbonneau (Muskegon Lumberjacks), Dominik Stefan Domonkos (Tri-City Storm), Liam Fournier (Cedar Rapids RoughRiders), Blake Wilichoski (Cedar Rapids RoughRiders), Chris Pinko (Des Moines Buccaneers), Matty Lynn (Omaha Lancers), and Quinn Kaiser (Madison Capitols).







United States Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2026

Sioux Falls Stampede Tenders Dylan Delgado - USHL

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