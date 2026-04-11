Stars Thwart Buccaneers in Game Two

Published on April 10, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







DES MOINES, IA - The Lincoln Stars staved off elimination with an 8-4 win in Des Moines on Friday night.

Lincoln would open the scoring in game two via a power-play tally from Nate Pederson (Miami). Des Moines would respond with a PPG of their own to tie the game, but Lincoln was able to add two more in quick succession from Kade Kohanski (UM-Duluth) and Layne Loomer (Miami) to take the 3-1 lead. The Buccaneers would cut into the deficit with under three minutes to go in the period, but Lincoln's lead would be at one goal heading into the middle 20.

The Stars would seize momentum in the second, adding two goals to take the 5-2 lead. First, John Hirschfeld (Vermont) put himself in front of the net and tipped home the puck for his first goal of the playoffs. Shortly after, Cooper Williams (Lake Superior State) would score on a similar deflection to increase the lead. Lincoln held the 5-2 lead heading into the third frame.

Lincoln would strike three times in the third period. Layne Loomer added his second of the night, Josef Eichler scored a power-play goal, and Samuel Murin would score his first goal of the playoffs. Lincoln held off Des Moines in the final frame, and took game two 8-4.

The Stars return to action on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. against the Buccaneers in Game Three of the series.







United States Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2026

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