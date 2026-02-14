Steel Win Seesaw Matchup

Published on February 13, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







The Chicago Steel scored the first goal, then the last three to upend the Waterloo Black Hawks 4-2 at Young Arena on Friday.

The outcome ended a seven-game head-to-head Waterloo winning streak against Chicago. The Steel's last prior win during the series had been on January 16, 2021.

The Steel struck for the lone first period goal 3:05 before intermission. Making his Chicago debut, Dallas Vieau attempted a wraparound. That bid was stopped, but Timo Kazda was there to lift in the rebound from the edge of the right ring.

Waterloo swung to the lead briefly in the second period, after Atte Vikla tied the score at 4:22. The defenseman's first shot was blocked, but the puck came back to him, and with traffic forming at the top of the crease, Vikla beat Veeti Louhivaara low to the glove side.

The Hawks went in front on Ty Mason's goal at 10:12. Mason's blast from the left circle squeaked through Louhivaara's pads and rolled across the goal line before the netminder could turn to deny it.

However, the lead lasted just over two minutes before Chicago leveled the score on James Scantlebury's goal in transition. Dane Callaway got a piece of the shot, but it still found its way between the pipes. Then another rush created the chance for the Steel's go-ahead goal at 16:06. Brady Kudrick passed up a good opportunity and instead pushed a pass across the slot, leaving Jackson Crowder with an open side.

Waterloo killed three early third period Steel power plays and had a great chance to tie the game with eight-and-a-half minutes to go. Playing in his first game as a Black Hawk, Cody Sokol drew iron from the left circle. Waterloo had two power plays in the time that remained, but could not generate an equalizer. Instead, Luke Goukler settled the affair with 90 seconds to play, scoring shorthanded into an empty net.

Friday's game was the first of four-in-a-row on home ice. The Hawks also play at home Saturday, hosting the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders at 6:35. It's Mardi Gras Night, as well as a continuation of UAW Weekend. All UAW Local 838 members and their families can purchase discounted tickets. Order seats from tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com or by calling the Domino's Black Hawks Box Office at (319) 291-7680.

Chicago 1 2 1 - 4

Waterloo 0 2 0 - 2

1st Period-1, Chicago, Kazda 13 (Vieau, Scantlebury), 16:55. Penalties-Tuminaro Chi (cross checking), 12:26.

2nd Period-2, Waterloo, Vikla 4 (Timm, Lynch), 4:22. 3, Waterloo, Mason 19 (Lynch), 10:12. 4, Chicago, Scantlebury 11 (Vieau, Shorter), 12:18. 5, Chicago, Crowder 13 (Kudrick, Goukler), 16:06. Penalties-Vieau Chi (slashing), 5:39; Carlson Wat (tripping), 19:23.

3rd Period-6, Chicago, Goukler 10 (Kudrick), 18:30 (SH EN). Penalties-Carlson Wat (interference), 1:44; Laliberte Wat (tripping), 9:01; Crowder Chi (cross checking), 12:03; Merrick Chi (holding the stick), 17:00.

Shots on Goal-Chicago 14-7-10-31. Waterloo 11-9-9-29.

Power Play Opportunities-Chicago 0 / 3; Waterloo 0 / 4.

Goalies-Chicago, Louhivaara 6-2-3-0 (29 shots-27 saves). Waterloo, Callaway 3-3-0-1 (30 shots-27 saves).

A-2,003







The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.