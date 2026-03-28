Steel Eliminated from Playoff Contention in 7-1 Loss to Lincoln

Published on March 27, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Chicago Steel News Release







LINCOLN, NE - The Lincoln Stars (28-25-4-1, 61 pts.) scored three goals in three minutes and four total in the third period to down the Chicago Steel (25-26-6-2, 58 pts.) 7-1 at the Ice Box Friday night.

Jackson Rudh and Cole Braunshausen each scored two goals as the Stars eliminated the Steel from contention in the Clark Cup Playoffs. Madison earned the sixth and final seed in the Eastern Conference with Chicago's loss. It's the first time the Steel have missed the playoffs in consecutive seasons since the 2015-2016 campaign, their first season in Geneva.

Cole Bumgarner scored his first goal of the season and first with the Steel for Chicago's only goal of the night. Veeti Louhivaara stopped 30 shots in his first start since March 8. Louis-Felix Charrois came on in relief in the third period.

Patrick Tolan recorded Chicago's first shot on goal seven minutes into Friday's game on a solo chance behind the Lincoln defense, but his chance was denied by Stars netminder Charles Menard.

Brady Kudrick had a couple of whacks shortly after on a rebound that were both shut down by Menard.

Lincoln had a great look at the other end when Cooper Williams found himself alone at the left wing, but he was stick-checked as he went to shoot.

With just over five minutes left in the first period, Bumgarner recorded his first Steel goal, firing over Menard from below the left circle to put Chicago ahead 1-0.

Lincoln responded 2:30 later when the USHL's leading scorer Alex Pelletier had his shot blocked, but it bounced directly to Kade Kohanski who settled the puck and shot past Louhivaara to tie the game at 1-1.

Chicago went shorthanded with just over two minutes left but was strong on the kill to keep the game tied.

Shots favored Lincoln 17-6 after the opening frame.

The Stars took their first lead of the night at 6:15 of the middle period as Casey Vandertop flung a centering feed from behind the net into the slot for Jackson Rudh, who got the puck past Louhivaara to make it 2-1.

Minutes after the goal, Alex Assadourian tangled with Griffin Brown, who was given an aggressor penalty that sent Chicago to a five-minute power play.

Under 30 seconds into the extended advantage, Chicago was penalized to create four-on-four action.

After the expiration of the Chicago penalty, Timo Kazda released a one-timer from the left circle that was stopped, and the rebound trickled to Tolan, but Menard covered before the Steel forward could get to it.

On the ensuing sequence, James Scantlebury ripped a one-timer near the goal line but he was robbed by the glove of Menard.

With seven minutes left in the second, Cole Braunshausen cut his way through the Steel defense and got a backhand shot past the right pad of Louhivaara to give Lincoln a 3-1 lead.

Chicago outshot the Stars 14-13 in the middle period. Lincoln held a 30-20 shots lead after 40 minutes.

The Stars made it a 4-1 lead at 6:14 of the third when Evan Malkhassian made his way around a defender and outwaited Louhivaara for a slick goal.

Less than one minute later, Braunshausen potted his second goal of the night on a snapshot from the right circle, making it 5-1.

Rudh got in on the scoring parade with his second score two minutes after Braunshausen's goal to make it 6-1.

Charrois came in to relieve Louhivaara after Lincoln's sixth goal.

With under five minutes remaining in regulation, Wyatt Herres dropped the gloves with KJ Sauer for a tilt near Lincoln's bench.

The Stars added their seventh and final goal of the night one minute after the altercation as Layne Loomer fired past Charrois from the left faceoff dot for his 30th score of the season to cap off Lincoln's four-goal third frame.

After closing out the road trip against Lincoln on Saturday night, the Steel will return home next weekend for the final two games at Fox Valley Ice Arena.

It begins with a Fox Valley Farewell Tour stop, Steel-a-palooza, on Friday, April 3 against the USA Hockey NTDP U18 with a special Rusty Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Circle K.

Chicago will play its final game at Fox Valley Ice Arena on Saturday, April 4 against the U17 team on Fan Appreciation Night with a Team Photo Giveaway presented by Minuteman Press. Fans are encouraged to stick around after the April 4 game for a brief ceremony to celebrate the team's time in the Fox Valley.

Tickets for all Steel home games are on sale now starting at just $10.

For more information, call 855-51-STEEL or visit ChicagoSteelHockeyTeam.com.

Chicago Steel Upcoming Schedule presented by Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush:

Saturday, March 28 at Lincoln Stars (6:05 pm CT) Friday, April 3 vs. USA Hockey NTDP U18 Team (7:05 pm CT) | Steel-a-palooza | Rusty Bobblehead Giveaway (first 500 fans) presented by Circle K Saturday, April 4 vs. USA Hockey NTDP U17 Team (6:05 pm CT) | Final Game at Fox Valley Ice Arena | Fan Appreciation Night | Team Photo Giveaway (first 500 fans) presented by Minuteman Press | Post-Game Skate and Special Ceremony







United States Hockey League Stories from March 27, 2026

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