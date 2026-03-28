Hambálek's Career-Night Leads to Saints Win

Published on March 27, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







Fargo, ND - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (37-17-4-0, 78 pts) defeated the Fargo Force (35-19-3-2, 75 pts) 3-1 on Friday night as goaltender Vojtěch Hambálek made a career-high 38 saves.

Hambálek made 18 saves in the third period on Friday night, the most he's made in a single period all season. The goaltender helped the Saints to a perfect night on three Fargo power-play chances.

Dubuque opened a 2-0 lead in the first half of the opening frame, starting the scoring at 4:14 with Joseph Covelluzzi's second USHL goal. Covelluzzi ripped a wrist shot after forcing a turnover by Fargo, scoring unassisted.

Later in the first, Melvin Ekman lasered in a power-play goal at 10:16 of the first period. Ludvig Lafton and Xavier Lieb assisted to help the Saints take a 2-0 lead. Ekman's goal was the Saints' lone power-play goal on six chances in the game, including four in the opening period.

The Saints held the 2-0 lead through most of the second period until Cullen McCrate put Fargo on the board late in the second period with a 4-on-4 goal. The Saints took the 2-1 lead into the third period.

Late in the third period, Lieb and Charlie Arend assisted for Colin Frank's 31st goal of the season. The goal gave Dubuque a 3-1 lead as Hambálek stood strong in the third period.

The Fighting Saints hold a one-point lead over Cedar Rapids for the East's second seed with four games remaining for Dubuque. The Saints return to action on Saturday for another matchup against the Force.







United States Hockey League Stories from March 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.