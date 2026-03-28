Hambálek's Career-Night Leads to Saints Win
Published on March 27, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release
Fargo, ND - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (37-17-4-0, 78 pts) defeated the Fargo Force (35-19-3-2, 75 pts) 3-1 on Friday night as goaltender Vojtěch Hambálek made a career-high 38 saves.
Hambálek made 18 saves in the third period on Friday night, the most he's made in a single period all season. The goaltender helped the Saints to a perfect night on three Fargo power-play chances.
Dubuque opened a 2-0 lead in the first half of the opening frame, starting the scoring at 4:14 with Joseph Covelluzzi's second USHL goal. Covelluzzi ripped a wrist shot after forcing a turnover by Fargo, scoring unassisted.
Later in the first, Melvin Ekman lasered in a power-play goal at 10:16 of the first period. Ludvig Lafton and Xavier Lieb assisted to help the Saints take a 2-0 lead. Ekman's goal was the Saints' lone power-play goal on six chances in the game, including four in the opening period.
The Saints held the 2-0 lead through most of the second period until Cullen McCrate put Fargo on the board late in the second period with a 4-on-4 goal. The Saints took the 2-1 lead into the third period.
Late in the third period, Lieb and Charlie Arend assisted for Colin Frank's 31st goal of the season. The goal gave Dubuque a 3-1 lead as Hambálek stood strong in the third period.
The Fighting Saints hold a one-point lead over Cedar Rapids for the East's second seed with four games remaining for Dubuque. The Saints return to action on Saturday for another matchup against the Force.
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