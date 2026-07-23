Fighting Saints and USHL Announce 2026 Fall Classic Schedule

Published on July 23, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







Dubuque, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints and the United States Hockey League announced the schedule for the 2026 Fall Classic season on Thursday.

The Saints will open the season with matchups against the Lincoln Stars on Thursday, Sept. 17 at 4 p.m. CT and the Tri-City Storm on Friday, Sept. 18 at 12 p.m. CT in the season-opening event.

For the first time, the event will be held at the Chicago Blackhawks Ice Center presented by Fifth Third Bank. The Saints' first matchup against Lincoln will be on Rink 1. The second game against Tri-City will be at USG Arena, the new home of the Chicago Steel.

Season tickets are on-sale now and can be purchased by calling the Fighting Saints office at 563-583-6880 or by visiting the office from Monday - Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Information on single-game tickets will be available at a later date.







United States Hockey League Stories from July 23, 2026

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