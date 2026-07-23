League Announces TPH Academy Online Powered by Subject as Official High School Academic Provider

Published on July 23, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release







As the United States Hockey League (USHL) expands its Player-First approach, the League has announced a multi-year partnership with Total Package Hockey (TPH) Academy Online, powered by Subject, as its primary High School Academic Provider.

To ensure the League continues to provide a consistent academic foundation across its footprint, the USHL Academic Partnership, powered by TPH Academy Online, will work directly with players and team academic advisors to ensure success is measured and tailored in the classroom.

"As the USHL continues to prepare the next generation of great college hockey and NHL talent, we have an ongoing obligation to elevate our standards for our players and their families," said USHL President & Commissioner, Glenn Hefferan. "This partnership provides another consistent academic experience for our high schoolers. Many of our players have used the platform and can advocate for how it enables them to maximize their on-ice development without sacrificing their goals of attending top schools across the country. Partnerships like this allow our league to prepare players for the NCAA and NHL on our path and their pace."

With the support of USA Hockey, the USHL's Standard Player Development Agreement (SPDA) establishes a consistent framework across USHL member clubs and reflects a shared agreement between players, families, clubs, and the League to provide a structured, safe, and supportive Tier I development environment.

TPH Academy Online, powered by Subject, will provide a flexible ecosystem for players, parents, agents, and club operators. The TPH model addresses operational challenges stemming from frequent player movement and ensures a seamless academic transition between local youth clubs and league teams.

"This partnership is built entirely around maximizing value for the people who make this league great- the players, the families, and the clubs," said TPH Founder, Nathan Bowen. "Elite hockey players should never have to choose between an exceptional education and chasing their hockey dreams. Together with the USHL and Subject, we are providing the ultimate athletic and academic experience, giving families the confidence to pursue the next level."

Powered by Subject Virtual School, TPH Academy Online is a private, Cognia- and WASC-accredited academic program built specifically for high-performing student-athletes. With more than 160 courses, including Honors, AP, dual-enrollment, early college credit opportunities, and individualized electives, the program combines flexible pacing, individualized academic planning, dedicated NCAA eligibility support, and real-time tutoring to adapt to each player's training and travel schedule. The result is an academic experience that removes off-ice stress, protects GPA and NCAA eligibility, and ensures student-athletes can pursue Tier I junior hockey without compromising their collegiate opportunities or future career aspirations.

"As a USHL alumnus, I am honored at the opportunity to give back to the game, the league, the teams, the families, and most importantly the players," said Subject CEO, Michael Vilardo. "Knowing what the players in the league go through on a daily, weekly, and season-long basis, we are excited to support them in their pursuit of professional and collegiate hockey opportunities from the youth level through their time in the USHL."







United States Hockey League Stories from July 23, 2026

League Announces TPH Academy Online Powered by Subject as Official High School Academic Provider - USHL

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.