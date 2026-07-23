RoughRiders Open 2026-27 Season at USHL Fall Classic

Published on July 23, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Cedar Rapids RoughRiders News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders will officially open the 2026-27 regular season with two games at the United States Hockey League Fall Classic in Chicago.

Cedar Rapids will take on the Fargo Force on Wednesday, September 16, at 7 p.m. CT. The RoughRiders will return to the ice the following evening to face the Sioux City Musketeers on Thursday, September 17, at 7 p.m. CT.

Both games will be played at USG Arena, located inside the newly expanded Blackhawks Ice Center presented by Fifth Third Bank on Chicago's west side.

The USHL Fall Classic brings all 16 league organizations together and annually attracts hundreds of scouts from NCAA programs and National Hockey League teams. The 2026 event marks the first time every USHL team will gather in Chicago to begin the regular season.

RoughRiders Fall Classic Schedule:

Wednesday, September 16 Fargo Force at Cedar Rapids RoughRiders 7 p.m. CT

Thursday, September 17 Cedar Rapids RoughRiders at Sioux City Musketeers 7 p.m. CT

Following the Fall Classic, the RoughRiders will return to Cedar Rapids for their home opener against the Dubuque Fighting Saints on Saturday, September 26, at 7:05 p.m. at The Stable.

Season tickets are still available for the 2026-27 season. Fans can also reserve a group outing, luxury suite or party area for a RoughRiders home game. For more information, click HERE.

For season tickets and additional ticket information, visit HERE. To learn more about group outings and party areas, email tcarlson@roughridershockey.com.

Single-game tickets are scheduled to go on sale in early August. Stay tuned to the RoughRiders' website and social media channels for more information.







United States Hockey League Stories from July 23, 2026

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