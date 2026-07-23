Fighting Saints Announce Changes to Coaching Staff

Published on July 23, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







Dubuque, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints have announced two changes to their coaching staff on Thursday, promoting Jacob Semik to Associate Coach and adding John Kaljian as an Assistant Coach.

Semik joined the Saints staff for the 2024-25 season as an Assistant Coach after finishing his playing career in the ECHL the season before with Utah. After playing for the Saints, Semik skated four seasons for Arizona State before skating professionally. For the last two seasons, Semik returned to Dubuque to lead the Fighting Saints defense corps and penalty kill.

"I'm incredibly grateful to Brad Kwong, Trevor Edwards and Evan Dixon for their trust and this continued opportunity to keep coaching in Dubuque," said Semik. "None of this would be possible without their guidance, support and belief in me."

"I also want to thank every coach, player and staff member I've had the privilege of working alongside over the past two years," Semik added. "Their support and patience has allowed me to grow and progress as a coach and as a person. I'm excited to continue helping our staff develop the next wave of players who come through Dubuque."

Under Semik, the Saints' penalty kill finished fifth in the USHL at 81.5% last season and tied for the league lead with 10 shorthanded goals.

"I'm proud for Semik to receive this well-deserved promotion," said Head Coach Evan Dixon. "His commitment to our players, our culture and his growth as a person is something we are grateful to be around each and every day. I look forward to continuing to be part of his growth journey as a leader."

John Kaljian joins the Fighting Saints after a playing career highlighted by winning a 2022 National Championship with Adrian College (Division III), captaining the Bulldogs two seasons later and playing professionally in the SPHL and FPHL.

"I'm very excited and grateful to be able to join the Dubuque Fighting Saints family," said Kaljian. "I'm fired up to join such a great culture and add on to it. Getting to learn from people like Trevor, Evan and Jacob is an unbelievable opportunity as I transition from player to coach."

Kaljian played 47 games last year between the Macon Mayhem (SPHL) and the Athens Rock Lobsters (FPHL)

"We are thrilled to welcome John to the coaching staff," said General Manager Trevor Edwards. "His experience athletically, academically, in leadership roles and in the business world really stood out to us. He is an extremely well-rounded young man and I believe he will be an excellent role model for our young athletes."

Kaljian has served as a professional realtor while playing hockey collegiately and professionally since 2020.

"We are really excited to welcome John to our team," said Dixon. "He is hungry to grow, passionate about supporting players and someone we are confident will contribute positively to our culture in Dubuque."

The Fighting Saints' home opener is scheduled for Oct. 3 against Cedar Rapids. Season tickets are on-sale now and can be purchased by calling the Fighting Saints office at 563-583-6880 or by visiting the office from Monday - Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Information on single-game tickets will be available at a later date.







United States Hockey League Stories from July 23, 2026

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