Top Pick Zhukov Signs Standard Player Development Agreement

Published on June 24, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







Dubuque, IA - The Fighting Saints have signed 2026 first-round Phase I selection Nikolai Zhukov to a Standard Player Development Agreement.

The Saints selected Zhukov, a Hermantown, Minnesota native, with the 13th overall pick in the Phase I Draft in May. The defenseman will join the Saints after a historic freshman season at Hermantown High, where he became the first freshman to play for the varsity squad in school history.

"We are thrilled to welcome Nikolai and his family to Dubuque," said General Manager Trevor Edwards. "Nikolai is a talented young player with tremendous upside and a strong commitment to reaching his full potential both on and off the ice. We share those ambitions and are excited to begin working together as part of his development journey."

At 6-2, 183 lbs, Zhukov was selected to attend the USA National Team Development Program selection camp in March as one of the top-ranked 2010 birth-year players in the United States.

Zhukov will also represent Minnesota at the USA Hockey Boys National Select 16 Camp as he strives to earn a spot on the U.S. Under-17 Men's Select Team. That camp begins this week and runs through July 1 in Amherst, New York. The blue liner born in August 2010 signed his agreement with the Fighting Saints after also being selected by the Spokane Chiefs in the WHL Draft.

The Saints' top pick will be on the ice in Dubuque for Training Camp this fall as the Saints prepare for the 2026-27 season. The 2026-27 schedule is available now as are season tickets for the upcoming season.







United States Hockey League Stories from June 24, 2026

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