Charlie Battle's Big Egg Hunt

Published on March 27, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux City Musketeers News Release







Charlie Battle is hosting one of the biggest egg hunts in Siouxland this weekend and he says you're invited! Charlie has stuffed 3,000 eggs with goodies inside! Candy galore, Musketeers shirts, and other prizes that Charlie has stashed away for all the kids of Siouxland. Here is how you can partake in Charlie's Big Egg Hunt

TICKETS

Grab some tickets for Saturday night's game when we take on the Madison Capitols at 6:05 pm.

FIRST INTERMISSION

The BIG Egg hunt takes place during the 1st intermission that way you don't miss any of the game and can cheer on the Muskies alongside Charlie.

NORTH CONCOURSE/ BEHIND SECTION 111

Make your way over towards Charlie's Egg Hunt which will be on the North Concourse. You can get there by walking towards the Marto Brew Corner in section 110. The line for Charlie's Egg hunt will begin behind section 111 of the Tyson Events Center

AGES 12 & UNDER

Charlie has a couple of rules for his egg hunt. The first one is to simply have fun, the second is you can't be a grown up! Kids 12 and under are allowed to partake in this egg hunt. Adults can stand with their kids in line, but only the kiddos can go through the egg hunt. Mom and Dad can watch from the other side of the roped off area and rejoin their kid afterwards.

HOW TO HUNT EGGS

Charlie has three pools filled with eggs. Participants can walk through and grab a certain number of eggs from each pool. They will make their way to the end where a Musketeers staff member will be there to help them open their eggs and collect their prizes.

ONE TIME FOR ALL

3,000 eggs sounds like a lot... but it's not. So we ask that everyone gets to participate in Charlie's Egg Hunt but only one time in fairness to all the people Charlie has invited.

TICKETS

Did Charlie mention you needed tickets? Grab them NOW!







United States Hockey League Stories from March 27, 2026

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