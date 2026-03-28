Stars Stomp Steel Friday Night

Published on March 27, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







LINCOLN, NE- The Lincoln Stars (28-25-4-1) thrashed the Chicago Steel at the Ice Box 7-1 on Friday night.

Lincoln would start the game outshooting the Steel 5-0, but Chicago would strike first on a semi-breakaway to make it 1-0. Lincoln would respond just under three later on Kade Kohanski's (UM-Duluth) 20th goal of the season. The play would involve all three of the Stars top scorers, as Layne Loomer (Miami) and Alex Pelletier (Boston College) would each add assists on Kohanski's tally. The game would be knotted at one heading into the first intermission.

The Stars would control the early part of the second, outshooting the Steel 9-1 through the first part of the period. Lincoln would add a goal on a slick-feed from Casey Vandertop (St. Thomas) who found fellow Minnesotan Jackson Rudh (St. Cloud State) to give the Stars the lead. The Stars would then kill off a five-minute major, and find Cole Braunshausen out of the box and spring him on a breakaway for his first USHL goal, and to give Lincoln the two-goal lead heading into the intermission.

The Stars would explode for four goals in the third period. Evan Malkhassian (Harvard) would open the frame with a slick backhand shot to give the Stars the three-goal lead. Cole Braunshausen would add his second of the night 67 seconds later, and then Jackson Rudh would add another tally two minutes after Braunshausen's. Layne Loomer would bookend the game with his 30th goal of the season, and the Stars would take the game 7-1.

Lincoln returns to action Saturday night at 6:05 p.m. against the Chicago Steel. Tickets are available at lincolnstars.com.







United States Hockey League Stories from March 27, 2026

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