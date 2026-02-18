Stars Fall in Mid-Week Game to Buccaneers

February 17, 2026

DES MOINES, IA- The Lincoln Stars (20-22-4-1) fell on Tuesday in Des Moines to the Buccaneers by a 4-1 score.

The Buccaneers would control the first period, out-shooting Lincoln 10-2 in the frame. Des Moines would strike twice in the period, including a power-play tally to take a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes.

Des Moines would strike on the man-advantage again late in the second, taking the three-goal lead. The Stars would answer back less than two minutes later with Layne Loomer (Miami) putting home a loose puck to make it a two-goal game heading into the final period.

Des Moines would hold the Stars attack in check in the final 20 and add an empty-net goal to take the game 4-1.

Lincoln is back in action on Friday at the Ice Box against the Fargo Force at 7:05 p.m.







