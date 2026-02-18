Waterloo Black Hawks Weekend Preview

Published on February 17, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Three in Three in Three

The Waterloo Black Hawks play on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday this weekend. And next weekend. And the weekend after that. The grueling run of nine games begins February 20th at 6:35 on home ice against the Youngstown Phantoms. It's the same matchup at the same time the next night. Then the weekend finishes in Omaha, where Waterloo will visit the Lancers at 5:05 p.m. on Sunday. The Hawks have not faced the Eastern Conference-leading Phantoms this season; the teams split two games during 2024/25. Meanwhile, the Hawks are 1-1-0 against Omaha; both games have finished with 7-3 final scores. Live radio coverage of both matchups against Youngstown will be on Cruisin' KCFI (1250-AM, 105.1 FM) due to live coverage of the Boys State High School Wrestling Championships. Sunday's game will be on 1650 The Fan.

Approaching 40

This week, the Black Hawks traded for goaltender Owen Crudale. When the San Diego native makes his first appearance, he will become the 40th player to take the ice for Waterloo this season. With Crudale, the group includes five different goaltenders. The Hawks also used 40 players across both the 2022/23 and 2023/24 campaigns. Aside from the National Team Development Program, which competes under unique roster rules, the Sioux City Musketeers have had the most players (44) cycle through their lineup this USHL season.

Vikla Produces Scoring Results

Defenseman Atte Vikla has shown his offensive capabilities in recent weeks. During the Hawks' last nine games, Vikla has nine points (two goals, seven assists). The native of Helsinki, Finland, has only been held without a point twice in that time. Eight of Vikla's nine recent points have been recorded at even strength. Now with 17 total points, Vikla has climbed quickly into a tie for 22nd in scoring among USHL defensemen.

Russell Ends Olympic Run

Former Waterloo Black Hawk forward Patrick Russell's second trip to the Olympics has concluded with Denmark's elimination during the qualifying stage on Tuesday. The veteran forward appeared in all four games for the Danes. Russell also appeared in five Olympic contests in 2022. He was a member of the Anderson Cup-winning Black Hawks in 2013/14.

Recent Games

Last Friday, Atte Vikla and Ty Mason scored second period Black Hawks goals to give Waterloo a brief lead, but after that, the Chicago Steel scored three times to top the Hawks 4-2. Then Saturday, Drew Waterfield had the opening tally, but two third period Cedar Rapids RoughRider goals flipped the game into the visitors' favor, and the contest ended 2-1.

