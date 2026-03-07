Timm to Help New Program

Waterloo, Iowa - Adam Timm has become the latest Waterloo Black Hawk to finalize his NCAA destination, and the 20-year-old has chosen the newest program in college hockey, Maryville University.

Earlier this week, the St. Louis-area school announced it would begin fielding an NCAA hockey program with a full Division I schedule in 2027/28. The Saints are already represented by several ACHA teams. The University's other sports compete at the NCAA Division II level.

Timm joined the Black Hawks in early February following a trade from the Green Bay Gamblers. He has appeared in 11 Waterloo games with two assists and a +1 plus/minus differential. Timm made 37 appearances as a Gambler, recording a goal and 12 assists, and a +7 mark.

Before arriving in the USHL last fall, the Chetek, Wisconsin, native played in the NAHL for the Wisconsin Windigo and the Fairbanks Ice Dogs.

Timm is the 15th player on the Black Hawks' active roster with an NCAA college commitment.

The Black Hawks continue a four-game road stretch on Saturday evening against the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders. Waterloo's next home game will be Friday, March 13th against the Des Moines Buccaneers.







