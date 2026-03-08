Stars Sweep Lumberjacks Saturday

United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







MUSKEGON, MI - The Lincoln Stars (26-23-4-1) completed the sweep of the Muskegon Lumberjacks on Saturday with a 4-2 win.

The early part of the first was filled with offense. Both teams struck in the first 90 seconds of the game, including Lincoln scoring first with a power-play goal from Alex Pelletier (Boston College). With the goal, Pelletier recorded his 44th goal of the season, 60th goal of his career, and his 120th USHL point. Later in the frame the Stars would take the lead once more when John Hirschfeld (Vermont) won a battle below the goal-line, and fed Kade Kohanski (UM-Duluth) in the slot for Kohanski's second goal in as many nights. The Stars would take the 2-1 lead into the first intermission.

Muskegon would tie the game on the power-play early in the frame, but Layne Loomer (Miami) would fire home a shot from the circles to give Lincoln their lead back late in the period. The Stars lead would be 3-2 after 40 minutes of play.

The third period would be a dogfight, with both teams trading chances. But in the end, Lincoln would use a late empty-net goal from Loomer and skate their way to the sweep of Muskegon.

The Stars return to the Ice Box on Thursday to take on the Des Moines Buccaneers at 7:05 p.m. Tickets are available at lincolnstars.com







The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.