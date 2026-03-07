Storm Close Two-Game Series with Stampede Saturday Night at Viaero Center

Published on March 7, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Tri-City Storm News Release







KEARNEY, Neb. - The Tri-City Storm close a two-game series with the Sioux Falls Stampede on Saturday night at Viaero Center. Puckdrop is scheduled for 6:05 pm CT.

Despite falling 6-3 in last night's series opener, Tri-City clinched a berth to the 2026 Clark Cup Playoffs due to the Waterloo Black Hawks' regulation loss Friday at the Chicago Steel. The Storm will compete in the Clark Cup Playoffs for the eighth consecutive season.

Fans can purchase tickets to Saturday's game at stormhockey.com. The contest will also be broadcast on FloHockey and Storm Radio.

Tri-City (25-22-5, 55 pts, 4th place Western Conf.)

Previously:

Dropped 6-3 matchup at home to Sioux Falls on Friday

Friday: Cam Springer led Tri-City's offense with a career-high three points (one goal, two assists)

Friday: Brecken Smith, Bode Laylin also scored for Tri-City (both shorthanded)

Friday: Netminder Owen Nelson halted 35 of 39 Sioux Falls shots

Team Notes:

Lost three straight games for first time since dropping six in a row between November 22-December 5, 2025

Tonight's matchup is the second of eight consecutive home games, the longest such stretch of the year...next road game is Sunday, March 29 at Sioux City

13-6-1 record since January 1

Eight shorthanded goals this season tie for second among USHL teams

Penalty kill (84.7%) ranks first in USHL

Have converted on two of the past 24 power play attempts (8.3%)

Player Notes:

Bode Laylin: has put up 13 points (6-7-12) over his past 11 games...34 points this season place sixth among USHL defenseman...ten goals tie for second among USHL blue liners...five power play goals tie for second among league defenseman

Cam Springer: career-high three points Friday (1-2-3)...was fourth multi-point game of season and first since January 17 at Omaha

Owen Nelson: logged .939 save percentage over last seven starts (200 saves on 213 shots)

Michal Pradel: four shutouts lead USHL goaltenders...899 saves rank fourth... .915 save percentage ties for third...2.58 goals against average places ninth

Oliver Ozogany: 92 shots this season rank fourth among USHL rookies

Carson Pilgrim (16-19-35) leads team in scoring...Bode Laylin (10-24-34) follows

Sioux Falls (35-15-2, 72 pts, 1st place Western Conf.)

Won three straight, 12 of past 14 games

Friday: Jake Prunty, J.J. Monteiro (2), Thomas Zocco, Brock Schultz, Christian Chouha produced goals

Friday: Monteiro (2-2-4) tied a career-high with four points

Friday: netminder Linards Feldbergs stopped 16 of 19 Tri-City shots

Thomas Zocco (17-41-58) leads Sioux Falls and places fifth among USHL players in points...Logan Renkowski (35-15-50) follows, ranking second among USHL skaters in goals

Season series: Saturday's matchup is the last of four regular season meetings between Tri-City and Sioux Falls. The Stampede lead the season series, having won two of the first three contests.







United States Hockey League Stories from March 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.